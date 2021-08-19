Packaging Market to Record Almost 4% CAGR as Top Vendors Including Amcor Plc and Ball Corp. Emerge as Key Market Growth Contributors | Technavio

Receive Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes

The growth of the food delivery and takeaway market, rise in need for innovative packaging, and increase in demand for digitally printed packaging will offer immense growth opportunities. In addition, continuous development of new products, the emergence of tamper-proof packaging, and rise in adoption of reusable packaging are some of the prominent trends likely to influence the market's growth positively in the long run. However, high manufacturing costs for packaging and rising environmental concerns over the use of plastic packaging will hamper the market's growth during the forecast period.

Packaging Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Packaging Market is segmented as below

End-user

Food



Beverage



Healthcare



Personal Care



Others

Type

Board



Rigid Plastic



Flexible



Metal



Glass

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



MEA



South America

Packaging Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The packaging market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Some of the major vendors of the packaging market in the metal & glass containers industry include Amcor Plc, Ball Corp., Berry Global Group Inc., CCL Industries Inc., DS Smith Plc, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Mondi Group, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, Sonoco Products Co., and WestRock Co. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the packaging market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments

The report also covers the following areas:

Packaging Market size

Packaging Market trends

Packaging Market industry analysis

Packaging Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist packaging market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the packaging market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the packaging market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of packaging market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Impact of COVID-19 on the industrials sector

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020-2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Beverage - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Personal care - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Board - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Rigid plastic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Flexible - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Metal - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Glass - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Amcor Plc

Ball Corp.

Berry Global Group Inc.

CCL Industries Inc.

DS Smith Plc

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Mondi Group

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc

Sonoco Products Co.

WestRock Co.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

