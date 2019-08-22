Packaging Refinement Results In Unprecedented Growth For SKYN® Condoms

At the end of 2018, double digit growth was seen across all SKYN ® products throughout the marketplace just months after the new packaging with the #1 non-latex claim hit shelves. Fast forward to 2019 and the growth continues with all figures still climbing. SKYN ® has not only continued to grow the category through increased distribution on all SKYN ® products, with specific emphasis on SKYN ® Elite, but has further been able to increase shelf presence in all channels, making it easier for consumers to find the brand in the marketplace. Specifically, SKYN ® Elite has seen an 89% growth in mass retailers and a 61% increase in overall distribution.

"The claim added to all SKYN packaging effectively communicates a key point of difference between SKYN's products and the competition, which is that SKYN is in fact, the #1 non-latex condom," said Jeyan Heper, CEO of LifeStyles. "This claim has made it even easier for consumers to choose our product as it brings them all the same protection, strength and even more pleasure than any latex brand on the market. We're incredibly proud to continue leading the way as #1."

Recent reports have found the sexual health and wellness category is anticipated to acquire a CAGR of 9.2% in the next four years, with the condom market specifically set to be worth $15.1 billion in 2026. LifeStyles Healthcare and SKYN® are one of the key players in this growth as they continue to lead the way with innovations across product development and packaging. Just this year, the brand has launched two new lubricants, three new devices and is set to enter the intimate wipes category later this year.

About SKYN® by LifeStyles

Based out of Iselin, NJ, the SKYN® brand of condoms was launched by LifeStyles in 2008 as the first-ever polyisoprene, non-latex condom that met all the U.S. Food and Drug Administration requirements for safety and efficacy. The SKYN® collection is the latest extension of the LifeStyles brand portfolio, which was launched in the U.S. in 1985. SKYN® is the leading non-latex condom brand, and LifeStyles' core latex brands, such as LifeStyles, Jissbon, MANIX, Unimil and Blowtex, have 120 collective years of history, deeply rooted in each local market globally. More information on SKYN® condoms can be found at www.SKYN.com.

