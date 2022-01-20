Packaging Veteran Joins PAC Worldwide in Sales Leadership Post

SEATTLE, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexible packaging leader PAC Worldwide announced the hire of Patrick Huesing as the global company's Senior Vice President of Sales. Mr. Huesing will report to Chief Sales Officer Beth Rettig.

The 23-year industry veteran assumes oversight of several key sales teams at PAC. Included in the mix are large regional and national accounts, as well as groups focused on the courier, cold chain, automation and contract packaging markets. One of his initial areas of focus will be PAC's groundbreaking Ecojacket™, a uniquely designed and built paper padded mailer which is curbside recyclable.

Mr. Huesing has held a number of top sales and sales leadership roles over his career. Prior to joining PAC he served as Vice President of Sales for a large Midwest-based company specializing in reusable packaging used to move supply chain products and goods more efficiently. His primary responsibilities there focused on regional sales and business development.

He brings a wealth of experience in the e-commerce, consumer packaged goods and retail market segments. In addition to sales planning and execution, he has forged an outstanding reputation as a coach, mentor and teacher. Those skill sets in previous leadership positions helped cultivate sales directors whose teams consistently produced double-digit revenue increases.

"Among the reasons Pat cited in choosing to join PAC were our people and culture, as well as how well his experience aligned with our growth opportunities," said Ms. Rettig. "He is eager to get into the field to meet our customers."

"PAC's diverse product offerings, including a sizable investment in paper-based solutions, position the company for the future of e-commerce," said Mr. Huesing. Their leadership and commitment to sustainability has cultivated an extremely passionate and loyal customer base and I'm both humbled and excited to help grow it."

A former officer in the US Army, Mr. Huesing has earned several sales, management and training certifications. He is a graduate of Washington State University.

About PAC Worldwide

Founded in 1975, PAC Worldwide Corporation is a recognized leader and innovator in developing and manufacturing customized paper and poly packaging, as well as contract packaging solutions. The privately-owned company employs more than 2,000 team members through operations in the US, UK, Mexico, and Malaysia.

