Packaging Wax Market Size Worth $2.84 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 3.1%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global packaging wax market size is expected to reach USD 2.84 billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 3.1%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Several characteristics, including non-toxicity, high gloss, outstanding chemical resistance, and good water repellency, are among the key factors driving the product demand. The food & beverages segment led the packaging wax industry accounting for over 58.0% of the overall revenue share in 2017. Some of the leading companies, such as Amcor Limited, Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, and Mondi PLC, offer a wide range of packaging materials in the market.

Key suggestions from the report:

In terms of volume, the mineral packaging wax product segment is projected to reach 988.2 kilo tons by 2025

The synthetic packaging wax product segment is likely to register a CAGR of 3.3% in terms of revenue over the forecast period

Food & beverages were the most prominent application segment with a share of over 58.0% of the overall volume in 2017

The demand for packaging wax in Asia Pacific is likely to witness high growth in the coming years. China , India , and Japan are some of the major revenue-generating countries in APAC

Growing manufacturing sector across various regions along with high demand for packaging of fruits, vegetables, and pharmaceutical and floral products is likely to foster the industry growth

The market is extremely competitive with companies partaking in various initiatives including acquisitions, frequent mergers, strategic alliances, and capital expansion

Read 150 page research report with TOC on "Packaging Wax Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Synthetic, Mineral), By Packaging Type (Flexible, Semi-Rigid), By Application (Pharmaceutical, Personal Care), And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/packaging-wax-market

Other prominent companies include Charlotte Packaging Ltd., EuroWaxPack, Nicholas Paper Company, and Mil-Spec Packaging of GA. Developments in the pharmaceutical industry are expected to augment the industry growth over the forecast period. Synthetic waxes find various applications in the pharmaceutical sector on account of their water repellent, anti-settling, and anti-blocking properties. The growth of pharmaceuticals and cosmetics and toiletries sector, most notably in the upcoming markets of Asia Pacific, is anticipated to have a positive impact on the market growth during the forecast period.

Packaging wax applications including furniture and cabinets and automotive are anticipated to offer substantial growth prospects in the coming years. Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe held a significant market share in 2017 and is likely to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Shale gas development, especially in North America, has resulted in huge ethylene capacity expansions. These developments have also lowered the prices of ethylene, which, in turn, has positively impacted the growth of polyethylene packaging wax industry.

Grand View Research has segmented the global packaging wax market on the basis of product, packaging type, application, and region:

Packaging Wax Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Mineral



Synthetic



Natural

Packaging Wax Packaging Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Flexible



Semi-Rigid



Rigid

Packaging Wax Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Food & Beverage



Pharmaceutical



Furniture



Personal Care



Others

Packaging Wax Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





Netherlands



Asia Pacific



China





India



Central & South America



Brazil



MEA

Find more research reports on Bulk Chemicals Industry, by Grand View Research:

Fresh Food Packaging Market – The global fresh food packaging market is dynamic in nature and is driven by increasing need to extend the shelf-life of produce.

The global fresh food packaging market is dynamic in nature and is driven by increasing need to extend the shelf-life of produce. Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Packaging Market – A significant factor driving demand for ESD packaging is the growing need for smart devices along with miniaturization of such electronic devices.

A significant factor driving demand for ESD packaging is the growing need for smart devices along with miniaturization of such electronic devices. Spirotetramat Packaging Market – Increasing global insecticide demand is expected to be key factor driving global spirotetramat market over the forecast period

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com C

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.