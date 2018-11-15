Packers Plus QuickFRAC® Limited Entry System Provides Higher Production for Operator in the Middle East

The configuration of this QuickFRAC system, a combination of ball-activated limited entry QuickPORT™ V sleeves, dual element RockSEAL® H2 packers and single element swellable packers, included a total of 19 entry points spread across 7 stages. Analysis after the stimulation showed more than 20 fractures had been initiated.

Compared to four offset wells, the QuickFRAC well achieved the highest initial production among the wells. Initial production data showed this well achieved 32% to 76% higher production compared to the offset wells.

"In this current market we're focusing on technologies that maximize efficiencies for our customers," says Stuart Wilson, Regional General Manager- MENA. "This operation confirms the value of the QuickFRAC system and its ability to deliver superior production results in numerous formations around the world."

To learn more about Packers Plus international experience, visit packersplus.com/proven-performance

About Packers Plus

Packers Plus is an industry leader in designing and manufacturing lower completions solutions for a variety of technically challenging applications. Known for its innovative, high-quality and responsive style, the privately held company has run over 17,500 completion systems, accounting for over 280,000 fracture stages since it started operations in 2000. Today, Packers Plus has employees around the world, maintaining an influential role in key markets and remaining true to its roots—innovation—enabling it to be one of the best in the industry. Learn more at packersplus.com.

SOURCE Packers Plus Energy Services Inc.

Related Links

www.packersplus.com

