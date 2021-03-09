PacketFabric and Bridgepointe Technologies Announce Strategic Partnership

"Bridgepointe is a leading advisor for enterprise IT strategy, and we're excited to be working with their team to translate those strategies into reliable, secure execution for our joint customers," said Dave Ward, PacketFabric CEO.

"PacketFabric provides secure, private connectivity for colocation, hybrid cloud, and multi-cloud solutions, and we offer transparent, flexible pricing options with all of the benefits of a highly-engineered MPLS network. This checks all of the boxes for Bridgepointe customers who are leaning into digital transformation."



Since 2002, Bridgepointe has offered true freedom of choice to its clients from SMEs to the Fortune 500.



"PacketFabric's solutions are a welcomed addition to our portfolio," said Brian Miller, Co-Founder, Bridgepointe Technologies. "Our customers rely on us to help them quickly and cost-effectively achieve optimal IT results, and PacketFabric's track record of faster time to market and proven TCO will deliver significant value to them."



About PacketFabric

PacketFabric redefines enterprise hybrid and multi-cloud connectivity. PacketFabric's Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) platform leverages end-to-end automation, a private optical network, and the latest in packet switching technology. PacketFabric delivers on-demand, private, and secure connectivity services between hundreds of premier colocation facilities and cloud providers across the globe. IT, network, and DevOps teams can deploy cloud-scale connectivity in minutes via an advanced Application Program Interface (API) and web portal. PacketFabric was named the "2020 Fierce Telecom Innovation Award for Cloud Services," one of the "10 Hottest Networking Startups of 2020" by CRN, and a "2020 Cool Vendor in Enhanced Internet Services and Cloud Connectivity" by Gartner. PacketFabric investors include NantWorks and Digital Alpha Advisors. For more information, visit packetfabric.com.

About Bridgepointe Technologies

Bridgepointe Technologies is a leading IT Strategy firm that provides unbiased solutions to help meet their client's technology needs. Since 2002, Bridgepointe's deep and broad supplier relationships have offered clients from SMEs to the Fortune 500, true freedom of choice. Supported by in-house, best-in-class Solution Architects and IT Strategy Experts, the firm has developed a proven process to quickly and cost effectively achieve optimal IT results. For more information about Bridgepointe please visit bpt3.net.

