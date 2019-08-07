PacketFabric and Pureport Partner to Simplify Cloud Connectivity

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pureport, a Multicloud Networking Provider, and PacketFabric, the leading Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) platform, today announced a partnership to enable enterprises to access Pureport's Multicloud Fabric platform via PacketFabric's 150+ enabled data centers.

Pureport's Multicloud Fabric™ platform seamlessly orchestrates private connectivity to the top public cloud providers within minutes, including multicloud, hybrid cloud and multi-site networks. Using Pureport's intuitive self-service console, enterprises can create cloud connectivity via the native private connectivity offerings of the cloud service providers, e.g., AWS Direct Connect, Azure ExpressRoute, and Google Cloud Interconnect.

Enterprises can now access the Pureport platform from more than 150 PacketFabric Points of Presence (PoP), in the United States, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Once an enterprise connects to a PacketFabric PoP, they ride the PacketFabric backbone to one of Pureport's Core Cloud Gateways.

The partnership highlights the strengths of both organizations; PacketFabric's comprehensive layer 2 network connects key facilities in the US, Europe and Asia-Pacific via its programmable Software Defined Networking Platform (SDN) and Pureport's SDN technologies add a layer 3 distributed multicloud routing engine that provides enterprises the ability to connect all of their sites, data centers and clouds in a routable mesh fabric.

Both Pureport and PacketFabric are committed to simplifying how enterprises connect their networks to the cloud. This partnership achieves that goal, eliminating the complexities, long timelines to deploy, high cost and high maintenance involved in connecting to the cloud. Additional benefits of Pureport's Multicloud Fabric include:

No additional hardware needed . Built into the platform, Pureport's Distributed Multicloud Router eliminates the need to purchase, replace, or install additional hardware or virtual appliances.

. Built into the platform, Pureport's Distributed Multicloud Router eliminates the need to purchase, replace, or install additional hardware or virtual appliances. DevOps Ready: Pureport exposes a REST API, allowing networks and connections to be managed as code.

Pureport exposes a REST API, allowing networks and connections to be managed as code. IP address conflict resolution. Pureport's Cloud Grade NAT functionality automates the detection and resolution of overlapping IP address ranges, so there's no slowdown or conflict with the interconnection of networks.

Pureport's Cloud Grade NAT functionality automates the detection and resolution of overlapping IP address ranges, so there's no slowdown or conflict with the interconnection of networks. No contracts. Pureport's platform eliminates the need for a carrier and long-term contracts.

Pureport's platform eliminates the need for a carrier and long-term contracts. Flexible bandwidth control. The Multicloud Fabric platform is an on-demand service, which lets customers manage costs by scaling connectivity to suit their changing needs.

"Pureport is now the only provider that allows customers to mesh their public cloud, on-premises, and branch office networks in minutes by pairing our distributed multicloud router with the native offerings of the cloud service providers," said Doug Mittendorf, Chief Technology Officer at Pureport. "We are delivering a solution that goes above and beyond cloud on-ramps and SD-WAN solutions."

"We're dedicated to meeting customer needs by adding innovative service providers like Pureport to our fast-growing ecosystem," said Chad Milam, President and Chief Operating Officer at PacketFabric. "Cloud to cloud interconnectivity is an especially attractive service offering, and we're excited to offer private access to Pureport's Multicloud Fabric from any location on our network."

About Pureport

Pureport's Multicloud Fabric seamlessly orchestrates private connectivity to Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, Oracle Cloud, and IBM Cloud. Whether a multicloud, hybrid cloud, or multi-site network, Pureport's Multicloud Fabric enables organizations to securely deploy cloud connections within minutes, and without the need for additional physical infrastructure. Pureport's Multicloud Fabric includes a distributed multicloud router that enables connections between sites and cloud providers from the same network, and supports Layer 3, BGP Peering between them. Pureport's Console offers a visual tool for self-service management of cloud networks and reduces the administrative overhead and technical expertise often required when deploying traditional networks, while the API offers a DevOps friendly solution for automation and orchestration.

For more information, visit www.pureport.com or connect with Pureport on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About PacketFabric

PacketFabric redefines how companies procure, consume, and manage their network connectivity services. Leveraging an innovative, entirely automated SDN-based network architecture and the latest in optical and packet switching technology, PacketFabric enables dynamic, real-time connectivity services between major carrier-neutral colocation facilities at terabit-scale. PacketFabric facilitates private network connectivity between more than 150 premier colocation facilities across 20 global markets, and enables simple, cost-effective, and scalable network deployment via its advanced Application Program Interface (API) and web-based portal.

For more information, visit www.packetfabric.com or connect with PacketFabric on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

