PacketFabric Releases VPN Branch to Multi-Cloud Routing

PacketFabric Cloud Router makes it easy to connect your hybrid, multi-cloud, and enterprise SaaS architecture.

Carrier-class cloud connectivity to AWS, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud, Microsoft Azure, and Oracle at speeds up to 100Gbps

Secure, private connections to AWS S3 Cloud Storage at speeds up to 100Gbps, and Microsoft Office 365 and Dynamics SaaS applications at speeds up to 10Gbps

Private optical data center connections via nearly 200 PacketFabric PoPs at speeds up to 100Gbps

IPsec VPN connections at speeds up to 2Gbps for branch office and other locations

"The cloud is all about scale and flexibility. But traditional cloud connectivity hasn't delivered scalability or flexibility. You've had to backhaul traffic through data centers, wait an entire ice age for circuits to provision, rely on unpredictable Internet, or deal with inflexible long-term telco-style contracts," said PacketFabric Chief Technology Officer and Chief Product Officer Anna Claiborne. "The era of inflexible and convoluted cloud connectivity is over. With VPN and NAT support, Cloud Router makes it easy to connect your hybrid, multi-cloud, and enterprise SaaS architecture, as well as tie branch offices into your cloud-centric WAN."

Enterprises are increasingly utilizing multi-cloud architectures to drive mission-critical workflows and deliver customer and employee digital experiences. According to the Flexera 2021 State of the Cloud Report, enterprises have almost entirely embraced multi-cloud, with 92 percent of survey respondents reporting adoption of a multi-cloud or hybrid cloud strategy. As more organizations evolve their WAN around a cloud core IT architecture, branch offices are connecting into that cloud core via a variety of methods, including SD-WAN, Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), and enterprise colocation WAN hubs. Cloud Router VPN empowers enterprises with an easy, integrated way to connect branch offices into the cloud core.

PacketFabric Cloud Router utilizes a distributed, edge-based architecture that delivers consistent performance at any subscribed bandwidth. Cloud Router creates direct connections between public clouds, which eliminates the waste and security risks associated with suboptimal network architectures, Internet unpredictability, backhauling of large data sets through data centers, or hairpinning through centralized choke points.

Cloud Router offers a predictable pricing model based on bandwidth level, delivering up to a 40% reduction in cost on cloud on-ramps versus usage-based cloud egress charges. Cloud Router is offered on a monthly subscription basis.

PacketFabric's Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) platform orchestrates on-demand connectivity across colocation facilities, cloud providers, and private network interconnection across the globe. PacketFabric's agile connectivity empowers enterprises to move at the speed of the cloud, digitally transform their business, and deliver superior digital experiences.

About PacketFabric

PacketFabric is the Connectivity Cloud, designed from the ground up for elasticity, scale, performance, programmability, and security without compromise, enabling enterprises to build an agile cloud core that delivers optimal digital business outcomes. PacketFabric's Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) platform leverages a massively scalable private optical network, the latest in packet switching technology, and end-to-end automation. PacketFabric delivers on-demand, private, and secure connectivity services between hundreds of premier colocation facilities and cloud providers across the globe. IT, network, and DevOps teams can deploy cloud-scale connectivity in minutes via an advanced Application Program Interface (API) and web portal. PacketFabric was recognized as the "2021 CRN Emerging Vendor, 2020 Fierce Telecom Innovation Award for Cloud Services," a Futuriom 40 Top Private Company, and a "2020 Cool Vendor in Enhanced Internet Services and Cloud Connectivity" by Gartner. PacketFabric investors include NantWorks and Digital Alpha Advisors. For more information, visit packetfabric.com .

