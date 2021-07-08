Pacsun Names A$AP Rocky Guest Artistic Director

"This partnership is special to me because it's a collaboration that combines my roots, A$AP Worldwide, and some of the most respected heritage brands that have roots in both the sportswear and lifestyle worlds. Together with Pacsun, we will be releasing several limited-edition collections that are both nostalgic and forward at the same time," says Rocky.

"Our community of customers is looking for something unexpected, that elevates their daily experience and lets them express their personal style. Nobody bridges the gap between high fashion and streetwear like A$AP Rocky," says Alfred Chang, co-CEO Pacsun. "We are proud to welcome him to the Pacsun family and energized about making his ideas a reality that can be shared (and worn) by millions and lead a global style conversation."

"It has been an inspiring creative process for our team to work alongside A$AP Rocky for the past 18 months," adds Brieane (Brie) Olson, President of Pacsun. "The design process working with Rocky has really allowed the Pacsun brand, which has always been built on youth culture, to connect design innovation with what is happening from a cultural perspective and translate that into coveted unique product offerings and design collaborations for our consumer."

Rocky's first collaboration with Pacsun is slated to be with Vans. The Vans capsule collection will include three styles of the Old Skool silhouette, consisting of black canvas, white leather, and silver reflective colorways and materials and focused on very particularly executed flame embroidery.

About Pacsun: Pacsun is a leading specialty retailer offering a cross-section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of Los Angeles. Throughout the contemporary, streetwear and active lifestyle markets, Pacsun has partnered with the best brands – including North Face, Adidas, Champion, Vans, Fear of God, Playboy, Guess and J. Galt – to constantly offer curated collections, rare products and collaborations. The company has 375 stores nationwide with multiple new store locations opening in 2021.

