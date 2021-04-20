Pactiv Evergreen Launches GiveBack, a New Program Rewarding Community Engagement for Employees and Their Families

LAKE FOREST, Ill., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pactiv Evergreen today announced the launch of a new annual program rewarding community engagement for employees and their families and supporting the company's commitment to sustainability. The program, called GiveBack, invites employees and student family members to nominate projects in which they are involved at registered nonprofit organizations for grants.

"We are focused on sustainability at Pactiv Evergreen. We know that many team members and their families are actively involved in their communities, doing great things with their local non-profits," said Lynn Dyer, chief sustainability and public affairs officer for Pactiv Evergreen. "By doing so, employees and their families are living Pactiv Evergreen's values. We want to encourage and support those efforts to make a difference and actively incorporate sustainability awareness in our company culture."

GiveBack offers grants that promote and benefit sustainable communities, based on environmental, economic and/or social considerations. Grants are divided into three categories: Employees, Student Under 18, and Student Over 18. Employees of Pactiv Evergreen will vote online for their favorite submission in each category, and a jury composed of Pactiv Evergreen leadership and non-profit representatives will also consider applications and vote for their favorite in each category. The program is open to any Pactiv Evergreen employee in the United States, Canada and Mexico for the Employee category. In the Student categories, students can send in an application if an immediate family member is a Pactiv Evergreen employee.

"GiveBack takes inspiration from a program that was offered by Evergreen Packaging before Pactiv and Evergreen became one company," explains Dyer. "We are excited to expand this program and support our people in their efforts to build stronger communities and promote sustainability. We know the most impactful change starts at the local level."

Projects being considered for the awards must be current, or have been completed between January 1 and July 1, 2021, with a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit organization in the United States, a CRA-registered charity in Canada, or a non-profit registered under Art. 79 of the Mexican Income Tax Law. The deadline for submitting applications is July 14, 2021, 5pm CDT.

"What better way to celebrate National Volunteer Week than by launching our new GiveBack program," added Dyer. "This week, along with Earth Day and Arbor Day later this month are meaningful days for our company and an opportunity to highlight our initiatives for our communities and planet."

Final decisions on winners will be made and announced in the fall.

