PACT's 2019 Technology Emerging Company is AppBus!

PHILADELPHIA, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AppBus, an accelerator of business transformation, is proud to announce it has been awarded the Philadelphia Alliance for Capital (PACT) 2019 Enterprise Award for Technology Emerging Company.

The finalists (AppBus, GURU, and Phenom People) were chosen from a respected list of technology leaders in the region. All finalists demonstrated product or service innovation and achievement of company milestones. The companies have strong leadership that implemented strategies to accelerate growth and success.

"On behalf of the AppBus team, we are honored to win the Technology Emerging Company Award," stated President and CEO Bill Conners. "Very rarely does a company have an opportunity to be the best in the world at something. AppBus is poised to empower the workforce to reach its full potential. We amplify the intelligence of employees with context-aware smart workspaces. Every enterprise has a need to optimize employee productivity with automation and contextualization that delivers the right insight at the right time."

The Enterprise Awards, presented by PACT in partnership with KPMG, recognize and honor leadership and outstanding achievement in investment and in the technology, health, and science industries throughout the region. The Enterprise Awards remain the region's most prestigious business honors for technology and life sciences companies, leaders, and entrepreneurs. Attracting more than 900 prominent business leaders, the Enterprise Awards' black-tie gala celebrates achievement, innovation, and success in the Greater Philadelphia region.

About Philadelphia Alliance for Capital and Technologies (PACT)

PACT's vision is to be the go-to resource for fast-growing companies and a driver of entrepreneurship and innovation in the Philadelphia region. PACT provides its members with valuable content and connections to capital, coaching, and customers that will accelerate their growth and success, and to collaborate with other organizations to drive innovation and entrepreneurship in the region. Please visit www.PhiladelphiaPACT.com for more information.

About AppBus

AppBus enables the consumerization of IT with intelligence, agility, and ease. Our digital automation platform enables enterprises to increase the effectiveness of employees by providing smart workspaces on any device while simplifying processes through intelligent automation. We empower employees to perform by delivering the right insight at the right time. AppBus automates processes and activities that matter, leading to seamless and successful customer engagement. Visit us at AppBus.com.

