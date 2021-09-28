Padagis Confirms First-to-File Patent Challenge For Generic Version Of Eucrisa®
Sep 28, 2021, 16:16 ET
ALLEGAN, Mich., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Padagis announced today that Anacor Pharmaceuticals, Inc initiated patent litigation on September 24, 2021 in the U.S. District Court for the district of Delaware, regarding Padagis's Paragraph IV Abbreviated New Drug Application filing for crisaborole ointment 2%, asserting patents listed in the Orange Book for Eucrisa®. This action formally initiates the litigation process under the Hatch-Waxman Act.
Eucrisa® (crisaborole ointment 2%) is indicated for the treatment of mild-to-moderate eczema (atopic dermatitis) in adults and children 3 months of age and older. Annual market sales for the 12 months ending June 2021 were approximately $258 million as measured by IQVIA.
Padagis Chief Executive Officer, Sharon Kochan, stated, "This is our third confirmed first-to-file ANDA filing in 2021. Having started our journey as an independent organization just a few short months ago, this is another important milestone that highlights our dedication and ability to bringing high-quality new products to our many customers and patients."
About Padagis
Padagis is dedicated to improving the well-being of as many patients and consumers as possible by developing, manufacturing and distributing high quality, affordable specialized healthcare products. The company is a leading provider of extended topical and other specialty pharmaceutical pharmaceuticals to its primary markets of the United States and Israel. Padagis employs over 1,300 people worldwide. Visit Padagis online at (http://www.padagis.com).
