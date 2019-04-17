Paddle8 Is Nomminated For A Webby Award For Best Art Website

NEW YORK, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Paddle8, the global leader in cultural e-commerce and online benefit auctions is nominated for the Best Art Website Webby Award. Paddle8 is powered by best-in-class technology, making collecting and selling art and rare collectibles online an easy, secure, efficient and enjoyable experience. Public voting on the Webby Awards is live through April 18 and winners are announced on April 23, 2019.

"We are thrilled to be included amongst such a great group of art websites for this nomination," states Paddle8 CEO Izabela Depczyk. "To be nominated for a Webby Award is one of the greatest achievements for any online company, and I'm honored that our recent efforts in repositioning Paddle8's business and delivering growth through greater focus on cultivating and servicing millennial and Gen Z collectors is being recognized with this prestigious nomination."

Founded in 2011 as a way to broaden access to art auctions online, Paddle8 now has more than 200,000 active bidders from 136 countries. In 2018, Paddle8 held more than 240 auctions with nearly 13,000 artworks listed. Paddle8 is especially proud to partner with more than 350 charities to help expand their fundraising capabilities.

Paddle8 recently announced a partnership with Highsnobiety to merge their pioneering street fashion savvy with Paddle8's Street Art franchise, its leading category.

ABOUT PADDLE8

Paddle8 is the global leader in cultural e-commerce. Featuring specialist-curated auctions, non-profit auctions, private and buy-now sales Paddle8 offers the categories of Contemporary Art, Prints and Multiples, Photographs, Street Art, Artist Collaborations and Collectibles. For more information please visit paddle8.com.

