PADI Introduces Opportunities for All to Help Save the Ocean on World Oceans Day

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif., June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scuba diving enables people around the globe to experience the wonder of the underwater world that covers over 70 percent of the earth's surface. In celebration of World Oceans Day (June 8), PADI® (Professional Association of Diving Instructors®) provides opportunities to help people everywhere connect with the ocean and support efforts to preserve and restore it, in whatever capacity possible during these times. This includes an invitation to get involved and enjoy 24 hours of #SavetheOcean on the organization's Instagram and Facebook channels today, and via padi.com/conservation year-round. Even while diving remains less accessible in many parts of the globe due to pandemic-related limitations, there are many ways that people can still explore and protect the ocean – from home, in their communities and below the surface of their local waters.

"We care deeply about the health and safety of divers, dive businesses and the ocean, and we will continue supporting this worldwide community by encouraging safe and meaningful opportunities for today," says Drew Richardson, President and CEO of PADI Worldwide. "World Oceans Day serves as a reminder for us all to pause and connect with our blue planet wherever we may be."

A trusted leader in diver education, exploration and experiences, PADI is dedicated to enabling people around the world to safely seek adventure and save the ocean, wherever you are. With a global commitment to ocean conservation and a mission to create one billion torchbearers to protect the ocean, both above and below the surface, the organization shares several ways new and experienced divers alike can pursue their passion and fuel appreciation for the ocean:

Learn to Dive From Home – Those who have never experienced this awe-inspiring sport may begin the process of learning to dive now with PADI eLearning®. From the comfort and safety of home, anyone 10 years and older can take the first step toward certification and learn the basic skills of scuba diving via virtual courses. You'll be ready to dive in and complete your certification with a PADI Dive Center or Resort as soon as you can. "By learning to dive and exploring local waters, you gain a unique vantage point, able to personally witness the impacts we as a human race have on ocean environments, both the good and the bad. With this perspective comes the responsibility – and desire – to be an advocate for the ocean and the life within," says Richardson.

Dive Locally – While the ability to travel may be limited, this is no reason to stop you from discovering new places or connecting with nature. Wherever you live, there are waters nearby waiting to be explored – local shores, lakes and quarries shouldn't be underestimated. As regions around the globe begin to reopen, PADI offers a new interactive map to identify in real-time where diving is accessible. Your local PADI Dive Center will provide further information on current guidelines, any potential restrictions and special safety precautions they're taking during these times, and how you can get involved in local conservation efforts.

Shop Ocean-First Products – PADI Gear ™ offers eco-minded and sustainable products water enthusiasts need and love. To date, PADI Gear products made from recycled ocean plastics have collectively resulted in the removal and reuse of more than 54,779 pounds of ocean plastic. By teaming up with watersports clothing maker Rash'R, PADI Gear now offers an Earth-friendly alternative to face masks. These dual-purpose cloth face coverings and sun shields are made from plastic bottles recycled from the ocean.

Citizen Science Dive Opportunities – PADI's global network of dive centers, resorts and partners in conservation offer ample opportunities to dive for a deeper purpose, from coral restoration efforts to fighting plastic pollution. PADI's conservation-focused courses are designed to foster a sustainability mindset and drive action to protect ocean health. In collaboration with Project AWARE®, divers learn how to properly survey and remove marine debris through the Dive Against Debris® Specialty course. To date, PADI divers have removed over 1.6 million trash items from the ocean – data that are now being used by scientific institutions, arming researchers and policymakers with information to drive lasting solutions. The Coral Reef Conservation Specialty, Project AWARE Specialty, and AWARE Shark Conservation Specialty courses also provide participants with information to make a difference for ocean protection. Many PADI Dive Centers and Resorts are currently offering virtual courses and workshops during this time.

"COVID-19 will be behind us in the near future, but restoring the balance between humanity and the seas is a long-term lift addressing a far bigger, far more enduring threat," adds Richardson. "But even amid the pandemic, you and I can be making a difference."

Visit www.padi.com/conservation for more information on PADI's mission to create one billion torchbearers to explore and protect our oceans, and how you can get involved. For more information about learning to dive, visit www.padi.com/dive/start-your-adventure.

About PADI

PADI® (Professional Association of Diving Instructors®) is the world's largest diver training organization, operating in 186 countries and territories, with a global network of more than 6,750 dive centers and resorts and over 137,000 professional members worldwide. Issuing more than 1 million certifications each year, and with over 28 million certifications to date, PADI enables people around the world to seek adventure and save the ocean through underwater education, life-changing experiences and travel. For over 50 years, PADI is undeniably The Way the World Learns to Dive®, maintaining its high standards for dive training, safety and customer service, monitored for worldwide consistency and quality. With a longstanding commitment to environmental conservation, PADI is leading the way for millions of people to actively explore, steward and protect the ocean through its course offerings and partnerships with like-minded, mission-driven organizations. PADI embodies a global commitment to ocean health with its mission to create a billion torchbearers to explore and protect the ocean.

www.padi.com

