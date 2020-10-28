PadInMotion joins STAGE ACCESS™ to provide no-cost, tablet-based streaming arts performances for patients in New York City-area hospitals

"Arts content is proven to assist in the treatment of multiple diseases, including Alzheimer's, dementia, PTSD and stroke," said Bruce H. Lipnick, STAGE ACCESS founder and CEO. "We're honored to support healing by delivering world-class arts to patients in NYC-area hospitals via PadInMotion's patient engagement technology."

Entertainment is one of many core deliverables from PadInMotion. The platform also provides ready access to HIPAA-compliant communication and telehealth solutions, digital education offerings, connected language and interpretation solutions, and behavioral science-driven assessment functionality – all supported by AI-powered data analytics capabilities.

"PadInMotion helps healthcare organizations discover new ways to increase patient satisfaction and improve outcomes," said Nir Altman, PadInMotion CEO. "Today as hospitals are uniquely challenged to serve isolated patients, our tablets provide connectivity not only to entertainment and education, but also to loved ones and care team members. Kudos to STAGE ACCESS for supporting patients and caregivers during this pandemic."

The arts can also be valuable for stress management. "Imagine the relaxation and enjoyment that comes from watching performances such as Bolshoi's Sleeping Beauty, Verdi's Requiem at the Hollywood Bowl, the San Francisco Opera's La Boheme, or our original production of Yo-Yo Ma performing Bach at the Odeon in Athens," Lipnick said.

About PadInMotion

PadInMotion helps healthcare organizations increase patient satisfaction and improve outcomes by empowering intelligent, data-driven digital engagement. PadInMotion's end-to-end interactive patient experience platform delivers HIPAA-compliant communication and telehealth solutions, robust digital patient education, readily accessible entertainment, powerful behavioral science-driven assessment functionality, and AI-powered analytics capabilities. Leaders such as HCA, Mount Sinai, Northwell, Hackensack Meridian, and Providence rely on PadInMotion to simplify information access and comprehension, enhance patient engagement and caregiver efficiency, and intelligently guide care planning, wellness, and workflow initiatives. padinmotion.com

About STAGE ACCESS™

STAGE ACCESS™ is the on-demand streaming platform dedicated to the performing arts highlighting iconic content in dance, opera, concerts and theater. Featuring a growing list of original programming, STAGE ACCESS is available on the web at stageaccess.com and native apps for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Founded with a mission of expanding access to the arts and providing support for arts organizations, STAGE ACCESS began "Previews" in June 2020 and launched its "Opening Night" the week of October 26, 2020.

