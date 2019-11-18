Padlist has launched a crowdfunding campaign with SeedInvest to develop a smart technology real estate platform with Kathy Ireland

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Padlist, an online real estate database platform for renters and landlords, has launched its equity crowdfunding round with New York-based SeedInvest.

Co-Founders Blake Van Leer and Lindsay Van Leer have over 30 years of combined experience in the real estate industry. During that time, they learned firsthand of the challenges and demands within the rental industry. Today, the Van Leers, along with Chief Editor and Brand Strategist Kathy Ireland, and Creative Director Michael Schatz, are developing an easier, faster and innovative way for renters and landlords to connect. "Our goal is to significantly improve the rental process by combining local experts, data transparency, AI and drones through our Padlist smart-technology platform. Padlist will be the company to solve the pain point for both renters and landlords using our one single platform. We are excited to announce that we have listed on SeedInvest to create an opportunity to finance our growth through new partnerships," says Blake Van Leer.

SeedInvest is a unique leader in its industry as they are a performance-based fundraiser. Only listing highly-vetted investment opportunities that go through their vigorous due diligence process, SeedInvest accepts only 1% of companies that apply. "Kathy, Blake and I have had the advantage of researching and experiencing different approaches to fundraising through either our own companies or as advisors. We chose crowdfunding because we believe in the power of the crowd. We listed on SeedInvest because they are your first, true investor as they offer their invaluable time, expertise and resources to create a successful campaign as well as use of their network to maximize your reach," says Lindsay Van Leer.

"Selecting the crowdfunding methodology, versus a traditional VC fundraise, empowers Padlist, investors and clients to grow while building strategic partnerships with accredited investors, and of equal importance, our loyal customers, colleagues, stakeholders and friends of this stellar company. Securing the approval from SeedInvest's leaders is a powerful testament and validation to the Padlist brand. We are all honored to have the opportunity to develop something completely new in this space. We are joyously working hard to realize the vision of Padlist: 'The smartest way to find and list pads'," says Kathy Ireland, Chair, CEO and Chief Designer of kathy ireland® Worldwide.

The crowdfunding campaign will allow Padlist to continue building its smart technology platform and expand its local experts to offer its services nationally.

To learn more about the opportunity for equity investment in Padlist during the current, limited-time funding round, please visit SeedInvest.com/Padlist .

Padlist is offering securities under Regulation CF and Rule 506(c) of Regulation D through SI Securities, LLC ("SI Securities"). The Company has filed a Form C with the Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with its offering, a copy of which may be obtained at: Padlist: https://www.seedinvest.com/padlist

About Padlist

Padlist, "The smartest way to find and list pads," is an online real estate database platform for renters and landlords. By combining smart technology, data transparency and local experts, Padlist moves away from the static vibe of current real estate search platforms to match landlords and renters faster and easier. A brand with a social strategy, Padlist benefits communities by connecting renters to local resources through an interactive data map and vendors lists. Padlist, co-founded by Blake Van Leer and Lindsay Van Leer, also proudly supports partner Kathy Ireland's Millennium Development Goal of providing housing opportunities to American Veterans and their families.

About kathy ireland ® Worldwide (kiWW®):

kiWW® is listed as one of the most powerful brands in the world by License Global Magazine. Kathy Ireland® is named one of the 19 most influential women in licensing by License Global magazine and according to Fairchild Publications, Kathy Ireland® is one of the 50 most influential people in fashion. Furniture Today names Kathy one of the most influential leaders in the furniture industry. Kathy graces the cover of Forbes Magazine twice (2012, 2016). kiWW® is responsible for billions of dollars in retail sales. kiWW® is the recipient of multiple awards including several Good Housekeeping Seals. Kathy and kiWW® support many non-profits including YWCA Greater Los Angeles, for which she is an Ambassador, Dream Foundation, Providence Educational Foundation, 911 for Kids/AEF, and the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Kathy is named an Ambassador for the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation.

