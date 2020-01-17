Padre Tony's New Book "Celibacy: Divine Wisdom Or Human Folly?" Is An Esoteric Account On The Prevailing Controversy Of Sexual Abuse Within The Roman Catholic Church

Author Tony conveys heartfelt sentiments and profound analysis on the incitement of sexual sin even in the presence of sanctity: "We live in a world full of scandals within our beloved Roman Catholic Church. Many of us simply cannot understand the cause of so many abuses perpetrated by people vested with the authority to proclaim on behalf of Christ, love, respect, and disinterested help toward others. Sex abuses and more abuses against children and even adults! If you are interested in understanding the cause of all these horrible and painful scandals and how to avoid them, just read this book, and you will see the truth! That, I guarantee!"

Published by Page Publishing, Padre Tony's arresting opus utilizes the Bible as a potent reference to condemning such acts of lasciviousness and illuminating the hidden agenda of men bound by oath to God as his stewards of grace and saintliness.

Readers who wish to experience this work can purchase "Celibacy: Divine Wisdom or Human Folly?" at bookstores everywhere or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

