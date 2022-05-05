Padres Pitcher Joe Musgrove Signs Endorsement Deal with Sycuan Casino Resort

"We are thrilled to have the support of starting pitcher Joe Musgrove as our first MLB ambassador," said Rob Cinelli, general manager at Sycuan Casino Resort. "We knew he was the perfect fit for our brand because much like Sycuan, Joe has very strong ties to the local San Diego community. Joe grew up playing baseball not too far from the Sycuan Reservation and is now back in his hometown making Padres history. We are honored to have Joe as part of the Sycuan family and look forward to being able to offer our guests exclusive experiences through this new partnership."

In his first year with the Padres, Musgrove set career highs in a variety of categories including 181.1 innings pitched, 203 strikeouts and 3.18 ERA. He also threw a no-hitter against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, the first no-hitter in Padres history. Musgrove, a San Diego native, was a class of 2011 graduate from Grossmont High School in El Cajon.

"I am very excited for my new partnership with Sycuan Casino Resort," said Musgrove. "Not only has Sycuan been a longtime supporter of the San Diego Padres, but they truly embody Padres baseball at their resort with their exclusive Padres Club Sycuan Card and an official Padres Hotel Suite not offered anywhere else. Being from San Diego myself, it's really cool to be able to represent such a well-known local brand that is all about entertainment, fun and giving back to our community."

About Sycuan Casino Resort

Sycuan Casino Resort began as a humble Bingo Palace in 1983. Now more than 38 years later, it has become a community landmark and one of San Diego's premier casino and resort destinations. Sycuan's newly expanded AAA Four Diamond-rated property includes a 12-story hotel tower with over 300 guest rooms and 57 luxury suites. Guests can enjoy a wide range of onsite amenities including a variety of restaurants and bars from fast-casual to fine dining, meeting and event space, a full-service spa, fitness center and a state-of-the-art outdoor pool deck with two pools, a lazy river and swim-up bar. Sycuan also boasts an expansive casino floor with more than 2,300 slot machines and 54 table games in a variety of gaming options. Sycuan is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For more information, please visit www.sycuan.com, Facebook: @sycuancasinoresort, Instagram: @sycuan_casinoresort, Twitter: @sycuancasino and LinkedIn: company/sycuancasinoresort or call 619-445-6002.

