Paella Lovers United Port A Paella Cook-off Tickets on Sale Now!

"Paella Lovers United is excited to start our paella cook-off tradition in Port Aransas. After 17 years in Austin, TX, we are looking forward to bringing this Spanish-inspired event to the South of Texas," said Yeraldin Yordi, Paella Lovers United Event Coordinator. "The event began in 2003 as an intimate paella contest in a private backyard with just eight competing teams. Since that time, and with the help of scores of people, the event has grown exponentially to over 30 participating teams and a sell-out crowd of nearly 1,000 guests each year who travel from all over the world to attend. Our wish is to recreate the event in Port Aransas and create a paella lovin' community there!"

The Port Aransas/Mustang Island Tourism Bureau & Chamber of Commerce is delighted to partner with Paella Lovers United to bring this international, eco-friendly competition to the Coastal Bend. "As a national foodie destination, Port Aransas is the ideal location to hold the Paella Lovers festival," said Jeff Hentz, President and CEO of the Port Aransas/Mustang Island Tourism Bureau & Chamber of Commerce. "This event has been a tremendous success, and we're thrilled to be teaming up with this dynamic organization in bringing the event to Mustang Island."

Space is still available for competing teams. For more information and to register a team to compete, visit paellaloversunited.com.

For listings of island accommodations, restaurants, shopping and activities, visit visitportaransas.com.

Discover the original ISLAND LIFE destination – Port Aransas & Mustang Island.

Contact:

Joan Garland, 361-749-5919 ext. 811

SOURCE Port Aransas/Mustang Island Tourism Bureau & Chamber of Commerce

Related Links

http://portaransas.org

