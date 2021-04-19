Paessler, Inc. named in the 2021 CRN® Partner Program Guide

CHICAGO, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Paessler, Inc., the monitoring experts, is being acknowledged by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, in its 2021 Partner Program Guide. This annual guide provides a conclusive list of the most distinguished partner programs from leading technology companies that provide products and services through the IT Channel.

Given the importance of IT vendor channel programs, each year CRN develops its Partner Program Guide to provide the channel community with a detailed look at the partner programs offered by IT manufacturers, software developers, service companies, and distributors. Vendors are scored based on investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication.

Paessler's partner program was selected because the company created vertical-specific sales training materials for partners to develop sales strategies in education, healthcare, and industrial IT markets, with customizable marketing campaigns for cohesive and integrated approach to reach potential customers in these high-growth markets. It also created a cloud-based training environment so that partners have a playground to demonstrate technical skills for implementation services.

"Paessler is committed to deepening its investment in and building up its resources to help our channel partners increase their margins and revenue goals with PRTG," said Peter Campisi, regional manager, channel sales, North America. "Our partners are now even better positioned to sell into new verticals and to acquire more of their customers' technology budgets with the enhancements we made to our partner program."

"As innovation continues to fuel the speed and intricacy of technology, solution providers need partners that can keep up and support their developing business." said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "CRN's 2021 Partner Program Guide gives insight into the strengths of each organization's program to recognize those that continually support and push positive change inside the IT channel."

The 2021 Partner Program Guide is featured in the April 2021 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG.

To learn more about Paessler's channel partner program, contact [email protected].

About Paessler AG

Paessler believes monitoring plays a vital part in reducing humankind's consumption of resources. Monitoring data helps its customers save resources, from optimizing their IT, OT and IoT infrastructures to reducing energy consumption or emissions – for our future and our environment. That is why Paessler offers monitoring solutions for businesses across all industries and all sizes, from SMB to large enterprises. Paessler works with renowned partners, and together they tackle the monitoring challenges of an ever-changing world.

Since 1997, when Paessler first introduced PRTG Network Monitor, it has combined its in-depth monitoring knowledge with an innovative spirit. Paessler knows the challenges of complex IT, OT and IoT infrastructures and networks. Paessler products empower its customers to monitor everything, and thus help them optimize their resources.

Learn more about Paessler and their products at www.paessler.com

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

© 2021. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Paessler AG - The Monitoring Experts

Related Links

http://www.paessler.com

