Paessler innovates to improve technology monitoring of industrial infrastructures

CHICAGO, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Paessler is expanding its PRTG platform to offer better monitoring within converged industrial IT and Operational Technology (OT) environments. The technology monitoring specialist has developed a new sensor to capture data from IoT devices and signed a new partnership with INSYS icom , an expert in industrial data communications, to further improve the bridge between operational technology on the factory floor and the IT systems across the wider business.

Typically, OT, such as industrial or distributed control systems, remote terminal units, production machines, and industrial PCs, has been self-contained, with little need to connect or interact with the outside world.

But, with the increasing digitalization of the industrial world and the addition of IoT technology, there is now an increased need for a more holistic approach to monitoring IT and OT systems and devices to better manage production processes and day-to-day industrial operations.

As a result, Paessler has developed a new MQTT Subscribe sensor to capture up to five different metrics from any MQTT connected device, such as temperature, humidity, pressure, or illuminance.

Data from the new MQTT Subscribe sensor feeds into Paessler's PRTG platform allowing organizations to have much greater insights into the conditions in which their technology is operating. This enables them to better identify potential issues and undertake preventative maintenance before real problems occur which could halt production. The new sensor works alongside Paessler's existing MQTT Statistics and MQTT Round Trip sensors, which checks messages are being transmitted and connections are being maintained. MQTT notifications enable PRTG to publish messages, enabling a two-way communication between the IT and the OT world. IoT devices can subscribe to these messages and even be controlled by them.

Data from INSYS icom Smart Machinery Gateway, which gathers data on the edge and covers many different Industrial IoT (IIoT) messaging protocols including Modbus RTU, Codesys, Siemens S7, and Siemens Logo, now feeds into Paessler's PRTG allowing better insights across a wider range of operational technology such as PLCs or HVAC systems.

"As the worlds of operational and information technology merge, there is a much greater need for integration and a more holistic view of how enterprise systems and machines are working independently and together," said Steven Feurer, CTO at Paessler. "Our innovations and our partnership with INSYS icom allow us to give organizations much greater insights into how critical systems, applications and machines are performing, allowing them to identify potential issues and undertake preventative measures before they become major problems."

"The Paessler solution perfectly integrates with our devices, bringing the worlds of IT and OT closer together. With Paessler, we found a partner from the IT world who understands the meaning of IT/OT convergence and enables customers to have a smooth transition into digitalization," said Kristian Haizmann, business development manager at INSYS icom.

For more information about industrial technology monitoring, including the integration of PRTG and INSYS icom, visit https://www.paessler.com/industrial-it-monitoring.

About Paessler AG

In 1997 Paessler revolutionized IT monitoring with the introduction of PRTG Network Monitor. Today over 300,000 IT administrators, in more than 170 countries, rely on PRTG to monitor their business-critical systems, devices and network infrastructures. PRTG monitors the entire IT infrastructure 24/7 and helps IT professionals to seamlessly solve problems before they impact users.

Our mission is to empower technical teams to manage their infrastructure, ensuring maximum productivity. We build lasting partnerships and integrative, holistic solutions to achieve this. Thinking beyond IT networks, Paessler is actively developing solutions to support digital transformation strategies and the Internet of Things.

Learn more about Paessler and PRTG at www.paessler.com

About INSYS icom

Secure communication and networking of data in industrial applications - this is the INSYS icom core expertise. With its intelligent and powerful hardware and software solutions (Managed Devices and Services), machines, systems and other devices can be accessed remotely and their operating data transmitted. INSYS icom works every day with new passion to advance the process of digitalisation and the realisation of the industrial IoT. As a pioneer in this sector and a hotbed of innovation for industrial data communication and networking technology, INSYS icom has always had the ambition to be a driving force behind the digitalisation process. As a leading producer in the energy and water supply segment, INSYS icom is also well established as a premium partner in the fields of mechanical engineering and IT.

Find out more about INSYS icom and its gateways at www.insys-icom.com

