Paessler's Amanda Karkula and Heather Pacan named on CRN's 2022 Women of the Channel List

By bringing innovative concepts, strategic business planning and comprehensive channel initiatives to life, these extraordinary women support partners and customers with exceptional leadership. CRN celebrates these women, who are so deserving of recognition, for their constant dedication to channel excellence.

2022 is the third year that Amanda Karkula, Paessler's senior channel sales manager, West and Canada, and alliance partner manager, Americas, was honored as one of CRN's Women of the Channel. Karkula was selected due to her expanded responsibilities and the impact of her work to streamline processes and deepening channel relationships. Karkula mentored channel partners who were the first to complete the intense PRTG implementation certification; empowered channel partners to better sell monitoring by expanding into IoT and automation; contributed to the development of Paessler's partner portal to accommodate for the needs of large-scale licenses; took over management of Paessler's relationship with distributor CLIMB and supported their channel sales growth; strengthened partner management strategy, with specific focus on high-growth accounts; and streamlined partner onboarding process.

Heather Pacan, Paessler's vice president, Americas, Sales Support, is new to the CRN Women of the Channel list in 2022. She was selected due to leading Paessler's pre-sales technical support, customer service and retention and post-sales tech support for North and South American channel partners. Pacan streamlined security requirements documentation for channel partners prior to purchasing PRTG, which is critical considering the heightened awareness of cyber-attacks. She helped channel partners grow their services businesses by helping them earn implementation certifications, thus resulting in a stronger channel network. Pacan also implemented an internal program where pre-sales technical support engineers are paired with sales and marketing team members to build their technical experience to better consult channel partners during the sales process, and conversely, help pre-sales better understand how to support the sales and marketing teams.

"We are so proud that both Heather and Amanda's impact on the channel are being recognized by their inclusion on such an esteemed list of channel leaders," said Helmut Binder, CEO of Paessler. "Their drive and dedication to help Paessler's channel partners enhance their recurring revenue streams with monitoring services to help prevent and solve their end-users' complex challenges are second to none."

"We are proud to once again recognize the remarkable leaders on this year's Women of the Channel list. Their influence, confidence, and diligence continue to accelerate channel success significantly," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "Their accomplishments will inspire others, and we look forward to witnessing their future contributions to the channel."

CRN's 2022 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

About Paessler AG

Paessler believes monitoring plays a vital part in reducing humankind's consumption of resources. Monitoring data helps its customers save resources, from optimizing their IT, OT and IoT infrastructures to reducing energy consumption or emissions – for our future and our environment. That is why Paessler offers monitoring solutions for businesses across all industries and all sizes, from SMB to large enterprises. Paessler works with renowned partners, and together they tackle the monitoring challenges of an ever-changing world.

Since 1997, when Paessler first introduced PRTG Network Monitor, it has combined its in-depth monitoring knowledge with an innovative spirit. Today, more than 500,000 users in over 170 countries rely on PRTG to monitor their IT, OT and IoT infrastructures. Paessler's products empower its customers to monitor everything, and thus help them optimize their resources.

Learn more about Paessler and their products at www.paessler.com

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

