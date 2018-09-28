Page 1 Solutions Acquires Strategic Edge Partners

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier digital marketing agency Page 1 Solutions announced on Friday that it has acquired Strategic Edge Partners, a marketing agency providing online, print, and on-site services to plastic surgeons, aesthetic and dermatology practices, med spas, and industry suppliers. Dana Fox, president and CEO of Strategic Edge Partners, has joined Page 1 Solutions as vice president of practice development.

For more than 30 years, Fox has been a leading voice and source of marketing expertise for aesthetic practices and suppliers who want to expand their business and drive revenue. Strategic Edge Partners has served clients throughout North America for 11 years.



"With her experience and the broad range of marketing services she offers, Dana Fox will bring a lot of value to Page 1 Solutions and our clients," said Dan Goldstein, president and owner of Page 1 Solutions. "I've had the pleasure of knowing Dana for years. I've always admired her reputation and knowledge. I'm very excited to inform our clients that she is part of the Page 1 family, and that we can now offer an even broader range of services."



Page 1 Solutions has provided digital marketing services for plastic surgeons for over 15 years, including search engine optimization (SEO), website design and development, social media marketing, reviews and ratings management, and more. With the acquisition of Strategic Edge Partners, the agency will begin offering additional services such as:

Patient loyalty programs

On-site practice consulting

Print and collateral promotional material

Advertising

Electronic procedure guides

Event planning

Strategic Edge Partners and Page 1 Solutions share common core values. Their joint commitment to serving the aesthetic industry with integrity while growing each practice's bottom line will create new opportunities for clients of both agencies.



"What strikes a chord with me is the way Dan and his company care about the clients," Fox said. "That's exactly how I feel about my clients, and together I believe we can achieve a new level of results. I am also delighted that Strategic Edge clients now have the additional opportunity, through Page 1's proven expertise, to greatly increase lead generation and conversion."



Fox is regularly featured as a speaker on marketing and branding at medical aesthetics industry events hosted by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery, and others. Another frequent presenter at many of these events is Bill Fukui, vice president of sales and marketing at Page 1 Solutions.



"Whenever Dana and I cross paths at these events, I've always been impressed by the experience and insights she shares," Fukui said. "She has clearly earned the respect of doctors, surgeons, and practice managers in the industry. She will be a tremendous asset for our clients and the entire Page 1 team."



Both Page 1 Solutions and Strategic Edge Partners make client success a priority. In light of the acquisition, the focus on results is consistent online and offline, empowering one agency to offer a continuum of solutions that encompasses digital marketing, practice management, conversion of new patients and customers, and activation of current patients.



About Page 1 Solutions, LLC

Founded in 2001, Page 1 Solutions is a full-service digital marketing agency. The agency serves plastic surgeons, dermatologists, and other practices in the medical aesthetics industry, as well as attorneys, dentists, and ophthalmologists throughout North America. In 2018, Page 1 Solutions acquired Strategic Edge Partners, a boutique company specializing in cosmetic practice branding, event planning and on-site strategy, and loyalty programs. Now, Page 1 Solutions is a multi-channel and multimedia marketing agency, with services ranging from search engine optimization and website design to creation of print collateral and in-person practice consulting.



About Strategic Edge Partners

Strategic Edge Partners provides personalized services to plastic surgery offices and aesthetic medicine practices. Team members at Strategic Edge help cosmetic surgeons, doctors, med spa directors, and industry suppliers build distinct brand identities that set them apart from competitors. Strategic Edge Partners provides on-site consulting, production of print ads and collateral, launch and support for customized loyalty programs, and other marketing strategies.



Website: https://yourstrategicedge.com/

