Page One Legal Earns 2021 Great Place to Work Certification™

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Page One is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the 2nd year in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Page One. This year, 94% of employees said it's a great place to work – 35 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Page One is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

"We're excited to continue this year as a certified Great Place to Work," said Page One COO Andrew Kent. "When we look at the world over the past year, we see a lot of disconnections. We see people who had their foundations absolutely rocked. As a company that values its team members, we try to counteract this."

Kent continued, "We've focused on employee engagement by increasing our work on pro bono matters, especially those that further access to justice, taking steps to help our team members remain healthy including increasing health care coverage, and continuing our quarterly community outreach programs for causes that are important to our team. We see ourselves as being a stable environment where each team member can take pride in their contributions."

About Page One

Page One is a Nashville-based national eDiscovery and litigation support provider committed to continually improving our services, providing first-rate data security, and always delivering the highest quality of work to our clients. Our legal and eDiscovery experts provide innovative solutions to Top AM Law firms and corporations to achieve their goals.

