Pager Powers Horizon's Telemedicine Solution for COVID-19

NEW YORK, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pager , a virtual care companion technology that provides a personalized, omni-channel care experience throughout people's healthcare journey, today announced that Horizon Healthcare Services, Inc's Horizon Blue mobile application is deploying Pager's white label COVID-19 solution across its network of 2.1 million Commercial members (age 18 and up) and 108,000 Medicare members.

With Pager's AI-based technology, the Horizon Blue mobile application now offers members of New Jersey's oldest and largest health insurer convenient access to comprehensive risk assessment services, telemedicine services from licensed clinicians, and designated locations for testing and emergency treatment for COVID-19 if appropriate. This enables members to avoid the higher than usual hold and wait times they can experience due to the demands from the COVID-19 outbreak when trying to contact clinicians directly. The solution enables members to triage from assessment all the way through a complete video consultation with a doctor in approximately 20 minutes without ever leaving their home.

"The solution we developed with Pager is part of a coordinated effort to connect Horizon's network doctors with our members in the midst of an unprecedented need for virtual visits and an overwhelming demand on telemedicine capacity," said Allen J. Karp, Horizon's Executive Vice President of Healthcare Management & Transformation. "It is testament to our collective creativity that our physicians are able to trade their brick and mortal practices for video and texting platforms to meet the growing demand of our 3.5 million members. At the same time, by delivering care via telemedicine, we can eliminate some of the strain placed on our providers and preserve resources for the most serious cases of COVID-19."

Built on top of Pager's existing sophisticated virtual care platform that is fully integrated within the Horizon Blue mobile application, Pager's clinical triage protocol first identifies members at risk for COVID-19 before navigating them to the right point of care according to their needs and symptoms.

"COVID-19 is pushing our health systems to their limits, and people are afraid to leave their houses unnecessarily-- with good reason," said Walter Jin, CEO of Pager. "We are grateful that our technology can be applied to address COVID-19 concerns as we help Horizon's members and providers in this time of need."

About Pager

Pager is your virtual care companion that provides a personalized, connected care experience throughout your healthcare journey, like having a "doctor in the family." Pager provides people with the right information, navigation and coordination services to access the complete set of virtual care services including triage, telemedicine, prescriptions, appointments, transportation and after-care follow-up. Pager simplifies the healthcare experience by enabling collaboration with multiple healthcare professionals into a unified group conversation through various omni-channel modalities. Pager's embedded SaaS technology integrates with claims and clinical data systems, in addition to third-party point solutions, to enable AI automation that delivers a personalized, seamless engagement experience. Pager partners with payers, providers and employers to offer this solution to over 10 million people across the United States, in addition to Latin America.

SOURCE Pager