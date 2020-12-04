Pager Taps Three New Executives Amidst Increasing Demand for its Virtual Care Services

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pager today announced the addition of three new executives to its team as the company continues to experience a growth in engagement over time by bringing full care teams into virtual care conversations and facilitating telemedicine and in-person visits with physicians. To support the company's continued growth, Chief Financial Officer Matt Kempler; Vice President, Latin America Fabian Alvarez; and General Counsel Joe Lee have joined Pager.

"The complexities and fragmentation of today's healthcare system lead to billions of wasted dollars, poor consumer experiences and unsatisfactory clinical outcomes," said Pager CEO Walter Jin. "Pager's virtual care platform is changing this dynamic for the better, enabling payers and providers to engage their members and patients with a personalized, connected care experience, like having a doctor in the family. Matt, Fabian and Joe bring a wealth of expertise and knowledge to the organization, and we look forward to the value and support they will provide as we continue to deliver high quality, robust virtual care and support services to a growing population of supported members."

Matt Kempler, Chief Financial Officer

As Pager's Chief Financial Officer, Kempler will support the company's global expansion by setting financial strategy and playing a key role in fundraising, merchandising and business operations. Kempler joins Pager from LivePerson, a leader in conversational AI software, where he served as the Senior Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations. LivePerson's investor relations program was ranked in the top quartile of its industry benchmark and LivePerson's market capitalization increased nearly 500% during Kempler's tenure. Prior to LivePerson, Kempler spent more than 15 years on Wall Street researching, analyzing and investing in industry-leading technology companies.

Fabian Alvarez, Vice President, Latin America

Alvarez will lead Pager's Latin American expansion where the company has experienced significant growth since 2019. Previously, Alvarez served as the Head of Transformation and New Service Development at Seguros SURA, a leading health insurer in Colombia. Alvarez's strong background in digital transformation and 16 years of experience in the Latin American insurance and healthcare industry enables Pager to more effectively expand its delivery of virtual care services in the region, where the company currently supports more than 4 million lives.

Joe Lee, General Counsel

As General Counsel, Lee will lead Pager's legal and risk management functions and provide strategic counsel on business and operational matters to support the company's continued growth. Lee brings more than 18 years of legal experience, having served most recently as Senior Director of Business Affairs and Legal at Rally Health, a UnitedHealth Group company, where he provided support and counsel for all business groups across the organization. Previously, Lee served as a Litigation Associate at Hughes Hubbard and Reed LLP.

Pager's continued growth is powered by the company's ability to provide uniquely scalable and flexible virtual care offerings for its clients. Pager now covers 590% as many supported lives on its platform as during the second quarter of 2019, with significant repeat engagement from these users: 32% of users engaged Pager's services two or more times in 2020. Meanwhile, user satisfaction continues to rise, with Pager reporting a cross-client average Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 90 as of the third quarter of 2020.

This growth comes at a time when traditional healthcare technology providers have seen substantial decreases in telehealth services following the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to recent research , traditional telehealth visits accounted for 69% of all encounters in April, and just 21% of encounters by mid-July. Comparatively, Pager's robust virtual care offering saw an 89% increase in patient encounters in the same period. Since 2019, Pager has seen a compound monthly growth rate (CMGR) in patient encounters of more than 54%.

About Pager

Pager is an innovative virtual care technology platform that enables payers and providers to engage their members and patients with a personalized, connected care experience throughout their entire healthcare journey, like having a "doctor in the family." Pager provides people with the right information, navigation and coordination services to access the complete set of virtual care services including triage, telemedicine, appointments, prescriptions, labs and after-care follow-up. Pager simplifies the healthcare experience by enabling collaboration with multiple healthcare professionals into a unified group conversation through various omni-channel modalities. Pager's embedded SaaS technology integrates with claims data systems, clinical medical records, and third-party point solutions, to enable AI automation that delivers a personalized, seamless engagement experience. Pager partners with payers, providers and employers to offer this solution to over 13 million people across the United States and Latin America. www.pager.com .

SOURCE Pager

Related Links

http://www.pager.com

