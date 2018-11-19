PagerDuty Announces Winners of Second Annual Inclusion for Impact Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PagerDuty, a global leader in digital operations management, announced the winners of the second annual Inclusion for Impact Awards at last night's SaaStr Annual 2019. PagerDuty partnered with Crunchbase again to identify and celebrate the people and companies that made the biggest difference around inclusion, diversity, belonging, and equity in tech last year.

The winners of the this year's Inclusion for Impact Awards are:

The Change Agent: Tiffany Stevenson , Vice President, Global Head of Talent & Belonging, Box

, Vice President, Global Head of Talent & Belonging, Box The Influencer: Sarah Friar , CEO, Nextdoor / Co-founder, Ladies Who Launch

, CEO, Nextdoor / Co-founder, Ladies Who Launch The Fearless Founder: Leanne Pittsford , Founder, Lesbians Who Tech

, Founder, Lesbians Who Tech The Inclusion Innovator: Kieran Snyder , CEO, Textio

"The winners of the Inclusion for Impact Awards are all inspirational individuals from forward-thinking companies driving inclusive leadership and diversity programs. We're celebrating not just their achievements, but also their ongoing commitment to the change we are all trying to achieve in our industry," said Jennifer Tejada, CEO of PagerDuty. "The winners and nominees from this year's awards set a great example for many more companies to follow."

This year's finalists for the Inclusion for Impact Awards were selected from a large pool of entries across four categories and are listed below:

The Change Agent

Natalie Bonifede , Global Diversity and Inclusion Business Partner, Pivotal, Inc.

, Global Diversity and Inclusion Business Partner, Pivotal, Inc. Nick Mehta , CEO, Gainsight

, CEO, Gainsight Simone Shorter , Program Manager, People Operations, Wealthfront, Inc.

, Program Manager, People Operations, Wealthfront, Inc. Tiffany Stevenson , Vice President, Global Head of Talent & Belonging, Box

The Influencer

Coco Brown, Founder & CEO, The Athena Alliance

Mark Madrid , CEO, Latino Business Action Network

, CEO, Latino Business Action Network Michelle Kim , CEO & Co-founder, Awaken

, CEO & Co-founder, Awaken Sarah Friar , CEO, Nextdoor

The Fearless Founder

Charu Sharma , CEO, Next Play, Inc.

, CEO, Next Play, Inc. Erica Peterson , Founder & CEO, Moms Can: Code

, Founder & CEO, Moms Can: Code Isaac Saldana , Founder & CEO, Joy Labs

, Founder & CEO, Janice Omadeke, CEO, The Mentor Method

Leanne Pittsford , Founder, Lesbians Who Tech

, Founder, Lesbians Who Tech Nina Baliga , Co-founder & CEO, <div>ersity

The Inclusion Innovator

Blockchain for Social Justice, Daisy Ozim , Director

, Director CloudNOW.org, Jocelyn DeGance Graham , Founder

, Founder Silverline, Gireesh Sonnad , CEO

, CEO Textio, Kieran Snyder , CEO

PagerDuty continues to champion the tech sector's efforts to build an inclusive culture, which has earned the company several industry accolades. In 2018, PagerDuty was named one of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces , the publication's third annual ranking based on their Best Workplaces survey.

