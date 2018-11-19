PagerDuty Announces Winners of Second Annual Inclusion for Impact Awards
Winners Recognized for Inclusive Leadership and Diversity Programs
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PagerDuty, a global leader in digital operations management, announced the winners of the second annual Inclusion for Impact Awards at last night's SaaStr Annual 2019. PagerDuty partnered with Crunchbase again to identify and celebrate the people and companies that made the biggest difference around inclusion, diversity, belonging, and equity in tech last year.
The winners of the this year's Inclusion for Impact Awards are:
- The Change Agent: Tiffany Stevenson, Vice President, Global Head of Talent & Belonging, Box
- The Influencer: Sarah Friar, CEO, Nextdoor / Co-founder, Ladies Who Launch
- The Fearless Founder: Leanne Pittsford, Founder, Lesbians Who Tech
- The Inclusion Innovator: Kieran Snyder, CEO, Textio
"The winners of the Inclusion for Impact Awards are all inspirational individuals from forward-thinking companies driving inclusive leadership and diversity programs. We're celebrating not just their achievements, but also their ongoing commitment to the change we are all trying to achieve in our industry," said Jennifer Tejada, CEO of PagerDuty. "The winners and nominees from this year's awards set a great example for many more companies to follow."
This year's finalists for the Inclusion for Impact Awards were selected from a large pool of entries across four categories and are listed below:
The Change Agent
- Natalie Bonifede, Global Diversity and Inclusion Business Partner, Pivotal, Inc.
- Nick Mehta, CEO, Gainsight
- Simone Shorter, Program Manager, People Operations, Wealthfront, Inc.
- Tiffany Stevenson, Vice President, Global Head of Talent & Belonging, Box
The Influencer
- Coco Brown, Founder & CEO, The Athena Alliance
- Mark Madrid, CEO, Latino Business Action Network
- Michelle Kim, CEO & Co-founder, Awaken
- Sarah Friar, CEO, Nextdoor
The Fearless Founder
- Charu Sharma, CEO, Next Play, Inc.
- Erica Peterson, Founder & CEO, Moms Can: Code
- Isaac Saldana, Founder & CEO, Joy Labs
- Janice Omadeke, CEO, The Mentor Method
- Leanne Pittsford, Founder, Lesbians Who Tech
- Nina Baliga, Co-founder & CEO, <div>ersity
The Inclusion Innovator
- Blockchain for Social Justice, Daisy Ozim, Director
- CloudNOW.org, Jocelyn DeGance Graham, Founder
- Silverline, Gireesh Sonnad, CEO
- Textio, Kieran Snyder, CEO
PagerDuty continues to champion the tech sector's efforts to build an inclusive culture, which has earned the company several industry accolades. In 2018, PagerDuty was named one of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces, the publication's third annual ranking based on their Best Workplaces survey.
