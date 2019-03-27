PagerDuty Appoints Gap Inc. SVP and CTO Rathi Murthy to Its Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PagerDuty , a global leader in digital operations management, today announced that Rathi Murthy, SVP and Chief Technology Officer of Gap Inc., has joined its board of directors. With more than 20 years of experience in technology leadership positions at some of the world's most recognized, innovative companies, Murthy brings the voice of the customer, digital transformation expertise and cybersecurity experience to PagerDuty's board.

Murthy joined Gap Inc. in 2016, where she leads the engineering organization responsible for building technology solutions and infrastructure that power the company's iconic brands: Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix and Hill City. She drives digital transformation across the organization's technology backbone, from customer-facing application development to cloud networks, machine learning, data integration, analytics and more.

"Rathi personifies a modern technology leader who aligns with our vibrant culture," said Jennifer Tejada, PagerDuty CEO. "It's rare to find a digital transformation executive who also has a deeply technical software engineering background. We are thrilled to have Rathi join and complement our board."

Before joining Gap Inc., Murthy was the SVP and Chief Interactive Officer of Enterprise Growth for American Express, where she managed end-to-end platform technology, infrastructure, and operations, including delivery and implementation of critical platforms, products and retail distribution partnerships. She has also held various leadership roles at eBay, Yahoo, Sun Microsystems and WebMD.

"The company's philosophies around innovation, customer service and collaboration align with my own, making my participation on the board a seamless fit," said Murthy. "Under Jennifer's leadership, PagerDuty has become a trusted leader in digital operations management. I'm excited to join the company on its path to continued growth and success."

