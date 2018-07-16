PagerDuty Expands Atlassian Integrations to Enable Real-Time Operations and Collaboration Across Teams

SAN FRANCISCO and BARCELONA, Spain, Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PagerDuty, a global leader in digital operations management, today announced a new set of integrations with Atlassian that helps teams across the enterprise to take action on incidents and collaborate in real time. As part of its 300-strong integration ecosystem, PagerDuty enriches and deepens its commitment to helping its common customers automate work by enhancing key integrations for the Atlassian suite. These products include Jira Software, Jira Service Desk, Bitbucket, Statuspage, and a new integration with Jira Ops, Atlassian's newest product.

These Atlassian integrations expand PagerDuty's platform ecosystem which includes other issue-tracking and IT service desk providers such as ServiceNow, Microsoft, and BMC. These represent some of the broader integration types within the larger ecosystem that also includes monitoring, security, ChatOps, developer productivity and customer support products. The platform, powered by machine learning, leverages nine years of data from over 10,500 customers to intelligently manage digital signals and orchestrate complex responses across all size organizations.

"Development and IT operations teams are challenged with how to accelerate responsiveness to urgent issues while increasing productivity and innovation," said Jukka Alanen, senior vice president of business development and corporate strategy at PagerDuty. "PagerDuty with Atlassian enables teams to gain operational insight into what matters, engage faster, and work smarter in real-time."

The PagerDuty-Atlassian set of integrations enable teams to manage the real-time operations lifecycle:

Detect: Gain real-time operational intelligence to identify critical issues, prioritize actions, and engage the right people, leveraging PagerDuty's 300+ integrations and machine learning-powered event intelligence. Respond: Enable rapid, automated incident management and notification, providing bi-directional sync and full visibility of all incidents, whether incidents originate in Jira or PagerDuty. Collaborate: Orchestrate and mobilize teams for real-time collaboration to resolve incidents and engage stakeholders across Development, IT Ops, Support, and Security. Improve: Analyze opportunities to enhance operations and team health and capture post-mortem learnings for future incidents.

The enhanced integrations help organizations and teams of any size to quickly and easily get started and derive greater value from both PagerDuty and Atlassian products.

"Atlassian's mission is to help unleash the potential of every team," said Bryant Lee, head of partnerships and integrations at Atlassian. "PagerDuty's integration with Atlassian will help teams improve real-time digital operations, orchestrate people, and mobilize action."

Atlassian customers that are interested in integrating PagerDuty with Atlassian can sign up for a free PagerDuty trial or learn more here.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty is a leading digital operations management platform for organizations. Over 10,500 customers—including enterprises such as IBM, GE, Capital One, American Eagle Outfitters, Pitney Bowes, Box, and ING—and small to midsize organizations around the world trust PagerDuty to improve digital operations, drive revenue, mitigate threats, protect assets, and delight customers. To learn more and try PagerDuty for free, visit www.pagerduty.com. Follow our blog and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Facebook.

