PAGODA Global Suppliers Conference Held in Hong Kong

At the conference, Mr. YU Huiyong, the Founder and President of PAGODA; Mr. ZHU Qidong, Vice President of PAGODA Group; and Ms. YANG Qian, Senior Director of the group marketing center, respectively delivered splendid speeches on the company's business philosophy, future goals, development strategy and brand marketing.

On thinking about the future of the company, Mr. YU Huiyong believes that "the ultimate challenge in the future must be the efficient coordination of the whole industrial chain, from planting to post-harvest processing, quality control to distribution and packaging, and finally to consumers."

This is an era of win-win cooperation, resource sharing and complementing each other with advantages. PAGPDA is expecting to engage in exchanging more information with more outstanding suppliers, and work together to study and discuss the development direction of the industry and market, so that we can build a harmonious PAGODA ecosystem and achieve collaborative development of the whole industrial chain. In the future, PAGODA aims to open more than 30,000 stores in China, with sales exceeding 100 billion yuan ($14 billion) and our membership surpassing 300 million.

