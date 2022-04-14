Pagsmile & LinkME introduce safe and secure solutions in ICE London 2022

Occupying Booth S4-358, Pagsmile attracted attention with its game changing and all-round payment solution capability. As one of the top 3 payment facilitator in LatAm, Pagsmile has thrived in the payment market for years, covering Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, etc with +100 APM for the region, efficiently and swiftly, serving over 400 enterprises with 100M+ yearly orders, 20M+ paid users with local payment licenses in LatAm, aiming for MSO for HK, MSB for US, EMI for EU. Based on LatAm, Pagsmile helps various segments like gaming, entertainment, e-commerce and finance to explore new business opportunities and bring new highlights and success to the market.

LinkME (LinkME Branding & LinkME Ads) also expresses its uniqueness and expertise, providing online/offline branding marketing programs and data-driven user growth solutions, LinkME helps cross-boarder companies to establish their brand image, engaging the target audience, generating brand exposure worldwide and boosting the rapid growth of products. Currently LinkME Branding offers 500K global influencers, celebrities endorsements, hosting of events/BTL, TVC, E-sports, PR Services etc. Meanwhile, LinkME Ads provides global programmatic solutions for performance marketers. Based on a CPI/CPA price model, LinkME Ads specializes in the user acquisition and re-targeting model. And according to Appsflyer Performance Index 2022, LinkME Ads volume is ranked fourth at Finance category in LatAm (only behind Google Ads, Meta Ads and TikTok for Business).

"The way of survival of numerous industries will be deeply changed in the post-COVID-19 period", said Mr. Di Liu, the founder and CEO of Pagsmile and LinkMe, "With the expansion of our business around the world, we'll offer the existing and potential partners with the most impeccable solution through a better technology, wider network and comprehensive service for global businesses."

