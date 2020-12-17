PAi to add Pooled Employer Plan to its CoPilot Prime services for small businesses

DE PERE, Wis., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PAi's retirement plan offering will soon include a Pooled Employer Plan (PEP), with PAi Trust Company, Inc. (PAi Trust) serving as the plan's Pooled Plan Provider (PPP) and Wilshire as the plan's 3(38) investment fiduciary. Scheduled to launch in January of 2021, the CoPilot Prime PEP will feature much of the same plan design flexibility as the CoPilot Prime single employer 401(k), aimed to provide an easy solution for plan sponsors who are looking for fewer administrative tasks and less fiduciary responsibility.

Small business owners can take advantage of the CoPilot Prime PEP, which comes as a fully bundled 401(k) with PAi's unique CoPilot recordkeeping services to keep participants engaged and on track to reach retirement readiness. The services will include automated customized savings alerts, the Years of Retirement calculator tool, and access to an award-winning customer care team.

Mark Nicholas, Chief Compliance Officer at PAi, said, "We're aiming to provide our same high-quality service and customizability with the added benefit of having fiduciaries take some of the day-to-day plan administration off the small business owner's plate. It's about giving our customers more options and helping them feel more confident in running a plan, ultimately providing a retirement savings vehicle that works for themselves and their employees."

As 2021 approaches and the opportunities to join PEPs start to grow, PAi is aiming to stand apart as a convenient and time-saving option for small to medium-sized businesses who are in the market for a 401(k) and considering a PEP. The CoPilot Prime 401(k) offers the benefits of upfront pricing, online setup, and integrations with popular payroll, HRIS/HCM, and wealth management platforms.

About PAi

Since 1983, PAi has helped people successfully save for retirement by changing retirement outcomes with participant-focused, easy-to-manage 401(k) retirement services. CoPilot's recordkeeping services feature Years of Retirement calculations, allowing savers to see exactly how many years their savings can buy, and an event-based alert system that keeps participants on track by sending updates along the way. See how CoPilot is changing the retirement conversation: pai.com.

