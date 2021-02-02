PAI Welcomes Nabeeha Kazi Hutchins as New President and CEO

PAI is thrilled to introduce Nabeeha Kazi Hutchins as its new president and chief executive officer. Tweet this

Nabeeha is the founder and served as president and CEO of Humanitas Global, an international development organization that creates sustainable initiatives to drive health, social and economic progress in under-resourced communities across the globe. At Humanitas, Nabeeha designed and directed advocacy initiatives for women and youth in collaboration with U.N. agencies, academic centers, national governments and public and private institutions. These programs consistently demonstrated greater income, education, nutrition and maternal and child survival gains when women had access to sexual and reproductive health information, services and support.

Nabeeha also served as vice president of programs at the national nonprofit organization, KABOOM!. She directed large-scale organizational initiatives to propel the movement for playspace equity to address racial and economic inequities in access to recreation and play.

Nabeeha began her career at FleishmanHillard, a leading global public relations firm, where she served as one of the firm's youngest partners. She directed a range of agriculture, nutrition, health and social justice portfolios including reproductive and sexual health campaigns and infectious disease education and prevention programs for health departments, foundations and corporate partners.

She deepened her programmatic public health experience working for the Clinton Foundation, where she led the development of national HIV/AIDS plans and supported health systems strengthening to deliver HIV/AIDS care, testing and treatment in Caribbean and sub-Saharan African countries.

"With its 55-year history, PAI is known across the globe as an organization that builds strong and collaborative partnerships to protect the sexual and reproductive health and rights of women, youth and other vulnerable groups," Nabeeha says. "I am honored and excited to work alongside the extraordinary PAI team, our partners and more than 80 international grantees, who are steadfast in standing up for health equity, justice and access to sexual and reproductive health services and support for all."

The CEO selection process was led by a subset of the PAI board with input and candidate review provided by the leadership team and a cross section of PAI staff.

Nabeeha, who was born in Pakistan and raised in Mexico, speaks English, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu fluently, and has worked on community programs in more than 20 countries. Nabeeha holds bachelor's degrees in political science and journalism and mass communications from Kansas State University and dual master's degrees in international affairs and public health from Columbia University. She resides in Washington, D.C. with her husband, Coleman, and their two young children.

About PAI

PAI champions policies that put women in charge of their reproductive health. We work with policymakers in Washington and our network of partners in developing countries to remove roadblocks between women and the services and supplies they need. For over 50 years, we've helped women succeed by upholding their basic rights. To learn more, visit pai.org.

