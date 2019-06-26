Paige Cole's "Manifesting Like A Boss Babe: A 21 Day Step By Step Guide to Manifestation"

Cole, an NLP practitioner, provides tools and resources for people to co-create the life of their dreams. This workbook is their key to unlocking the infinite wisdom they hold within themselves and to start taking responsibility for their actions and steps towards the life they deserve. All can be made possible by manifesting it into one's life. By believing in something long enough and strongly enough, people can call it into existence.

"Manifesting Like A Boss Babe: A 21 Day Step By Step Guide to Manifestation" has been out since May 8, 2019. It is rated 5 stars by those who have read it thus far.

"It was a great easy read. I love everything about Manifestation and Paige truly showed that in this book. If you are wanting to know more about manifestation, then I would recommend this book. You'll love it." – Nancy M.

"This book is seriously the step by step guide to manifesting basically anything. I chose to manifest more money-making opportunities and client into my life, and this book has shown me the mindset needed to make these goals reality. Super easy to read and follow along." – Kael Roberts

For more information or if you have further questions or wish to schedule an interview about this press release, please contact Paige Cole at Hello@paigecole.com

About the Author

Paige Cole is a Master Mindset Coach, Law of Attraction and Manifestation Expert, who works with spiritual entrepreneurs to create the life of their dreams. Paige is an advocate of growth mindset and grit. She believes that limitations are simply a choice.

With the right education and tools, anyone can become an entrepreneur with location freedom and flexibility to sculpt their career around the life they desire and love. Paige believes that with a little guidance, ambition, and a solid game plan, you can tailor your situation and vision to manifest the vibrant and energized life you've been craving.

Paige Cole

Manifestation & Business Coach

Owner and Founder of Paige Cole LLC

hello@paigecole.com

