Paige Nelson Joins Mix Talent as Head of Sales for Executive Search

"Adding Paige's expertise and acumen to our team is part of our ongoing efforts to boost Mix's capacity in our Research & Development, Clinical/Medical, and Digital Therapeutics/MedTech search verticals," said Mix Talent President Mickey Shimp. "In 2021, Mix worked with over 90 different clients, delivered over 150 projects, and compounded our growth by over 35%, so it's exciting to have a new leader like Paige on our Business Development team to help drive our continued growth. Although we're a young organization, we recently hired our 100th employee and moved into a new office space with more room to grow, and similar growth is forecasted throughout 2022 based on the ongoing demand for high-quality life science recruiting and consulting services."

Along with taking on a new role at Mix, Nelson, a 2019 Healthcare Women's Business Association Rising Star, recently became a member of CHIEF , a group designed for women in C-Suite and other Executive roles to strengthen their leadership, magnify their influence, and pave the way to bring others with them.

"The Core Values of Mix – Solve, Care, Win-win, and Deliver – are principles I've been following throughout my career," said Nelson. "I'm honored for the opportunity to work with this team, and extremely excited to be the newest member of Mix Talent. Moreover, I'm eager to contribute to the exponential growth at Mix in 2022 and beyond."

About Mix Talent

Mix Talent was built to support the near-term goals and long-term success of pharma, biotech, digital therapeutics/medtech, and gene therapy organizations. They recognize the power of company culture and specialize in identifying, recruiting, assessing, and selecting talent that fits and fortifies culture. As their name demonstrates, they believe it's essential to find that right mix of skills, experience, personality, and personal motivation to ensure long-term success. And to do that, they believe you need to do it differently. Their unique mix of knowledge, technology, and instinct have helped clients go beyond just hiring headcount to truly creating dynamic organizations. Learn more at www.mix-talent.com

