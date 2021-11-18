Paige Wireless Announces Continued Expansion of the Largest Contiguous LoRaWAN in North America

COLUMBUS, Neb., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Paige Wireless is reshaping our world into one that's more sustainable, connected, and efficient. Just two years ago, it was nearly impossible to connect the most rural communities and businesses with meaningful and affordable technology solutions. Today, Paige Wireless is connecting rural communities that were once deemed unreachable with the completion of its statewide, carrier-grade LoRaWAN network across Nebraska.

Paige Wireless Continues Expanding Largest Contiguous LoRaWAN in North America

The connectivity provider currently owns and operates the largest public, carrier-grade Long Range Wide Area Network (LoRaWAN) in North America and has just announced plans for its continued expansion throughout the United States. "Paige Wireless focuses on the economic benefits that digitization brings businesses, organizations, and the communities we serve," said Julie Bushell, President. "With the growth of our LoRaWAN network, we are changing the way the world connects. We are proud to announce our expansion across multiple states, which is driven by results and the value we show our customer partners."

LoRaWAN brings cost-effective connectivity, real-time data, and valuable insights to all of its users. The growth of Paige Wireless' network will multiply these benefits, bringing mission-critical broadband to even more producers nationwide while giving the industry unprecedented access to transformational technologies that improve sustainability, operational efficiency, autonomy, and increased profits.

The true power of Paige Wireless' solution is reflected in its real-world outcomes. The Twin Platte Natural Resources District (TPNRD), partnered with Paige Wireless to deploy an IoT solution for groundwater management. By leveraging their contiguous LoRaWAN network and sensors, TPNRD has achieved one of the most comprehensive and granular water management plans in the world at a fraction of the cost typically seen for a project of this size.

"No matter where they live, the [LoRaWAN] network ensures farmers and ranchers have stable and reliable connectivity to incorporate leading-edge technology," says Roric Paulman in The Nebraska Public Power District's Behind Your Outlet. Paulman is the owner of Paulman Farms, another current customer of Paige Wireless.

As the digital revolution continues to disrupt agriculture as we know it, rural communities must have the resources to adapt, innovate, and thrive. By expanding its LoRaWAN coverage and broadband offering, Paige Wireless puts those tools in the hands of the previously unconnected, thereby creating value for both individual operations and the industry as a whole.

ABOUT PAIGE WIRELESS

Paige Wireless is the largest, contiguous carrier- grade LoRaWAN network in North America with a focus on bringing connectivity solutions to currently under-served industrial verticals. The company helps businesses and communities leverage technology for remote data collection, automating tasks, security and asset management, resource control, observation, installations, and much more.

By delivering fully-integrated solutions, Paige Wireless allows rapid adoption of the latest technological advances and the realization of its benefits. The company consistently exceeds SLAs by delivering 99.9% network uptime since launch in 2019. Dedicated to providing meaningful solutions, Paige Wireless deploys, owns and operates its network hardware and cloud-based network server, allowing for rapid adoption of the IoT through the acceleration of carrier-grade services.

Visit https://paigewireless.com/lorawan to learn more.

Contact: Julie Bushell - President, Paige Wireless

[email protected] - 928.282.2783

SOURCE Paige Wireless