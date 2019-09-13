Paige Wireless(SM) Deploys First Statewide Public LoRaWAN® Network across Nebraska

Despite the typical top-down approach, Paige Wireless is working from the ground up to ensure that all sensors are connected, no matter how hard they are to reach. Nebraska's new LoRaWAN® network from Paige Wireless allows users to deploy low-cost sensors, access real time data, and make on-demand decisions to improve efficiency, safety, security, actionability, and the bottom line.

On the farm, Paige Wireless is providing resources to help maximize resources and yield, driven by real time data. Producers across the state now have greater insight into their daily operations. Paige Wireless' LoRaWAN® network exists to allow producers to lower their costs with more efficient water, nutrient, feed and soil health management. The data collected can offer actionable insight and answers into questions about methodology, sustainability and stewardship. The benefits for rural and farmland applications once considered unimaginable are now innumerable.

The benefits are equally profound for cities. Paige Wireless is revolutionizing the City of the Future with IoT technology. Between autonomous vehicles, smart buildings and offices, pre-emptive leak detection and efficient water management, Paige Wireless is helping create resilient, healthier and safer cities. Utilizing the Paige Wireless carrier grade network and connected IoT sensors, cities can make informed, proactive decisions, while simultaneously pursuing more innovative processes.

Paige Wireless has the technical expertise to develop cutting-edge market solutions. Together, with the hyper-specialization and market expertise of their parent company, Paige Electric, they are scaling groundbreaking new technologies across many industry verticals. With this innovation and scale, Paige Wireless is able to significantly lower overall costs driving the real value of the IoT.

With the deployment of their public LoRaWAN® network across the State of Nebraska, Paige Wireless is executing on their promise to change the way the world connects.

About Paige Wireless

Paige Wireless is the new innovative arm of Paige Electric Co, L.P., with a focus on bringing connectivity solutions to a variety of industrial verticals, for the purpose of remote data collection, automating tasks, security and asset management, resource control, observation, installations, and much more. Paige Wireless drastically expands Paige's offering of connected solutions, untethering the constraints of wired connectivity. By delivering fully-integrated solutions, Paige Wireless allows rapid adoption of the latest technological advances and the realization of its benefits. Spanning 30 unique markets and all seven continents, Paige and Paige Wireless are together, leading the world in innovative cable and wireless solutions. To find out more, please visit: http://paigewireless.com

SOURCE Paige Wireless LLC.