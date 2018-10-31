Pain Management Drugs: Worldwide Markets to 2025 featuring Valeant, Johnson & Johnson, Endo, Merck, GSK, Pfizer, and many more

DUBLIN, Oct. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Pain Management Drugs Market Analysis 2018 - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report contains up to date financial data derived from varied research sources to present unique and reliable analysis.

Assessment of major trends with potential impact on the market during the next eight years, including a deep dive analysis of market segmentation which comprises of sub markets, regional and country level analysis.

The report provides a comprehensive outlook about the market share along with strategic recommendations based on the emerging segments.

This report provides:

Market Sizing estimations and forecasts across the given market segments

Identifying market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Opportunities)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Regional and country level market analysis

Competitive landscaping of major market players

Company profiling covering the financials, recent activities and the future strategies

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Analysis



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Pain Management Drugs Market by Category



6 Pain Management Drugs Market by Distribution Channel



7 Pain Management Drugs Market by Brands



8 Pain Management Drugs Market by Drug Class



9 Pain Management Drugs Market by Therapeutic Indications



10 Geographical Segmentation



11 Vendor Landscaping



12 Company Profiles



Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.

Endo International PLC

Johnson & Johnson

Roche Holding AG

GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)

Merck & Co. Inc.

AstraZeneca PLC

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Mylan N.V.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Eily, Lilly and Company

Abbott Laboratories

Purdue Pharma L.P.

Novartis AG

Baxter International Inc.

Wex Pharmaceuticals Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/v8x9tr/pain_management?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

