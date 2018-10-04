Pain Management Practice Gateway Spine & Pain Physicians Enhances Multi-Disciplinary Treatment Approach with New Associate

BOLINGBROOK, Ill., Dec. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Gateway Spine & Pain Physicians is a Multi-Disciplinary Pain Management Practice serving the Greater Chicago region with offices in Bolingbrook, Hinsdale, and Downers Grove.

Gateway Spine & Pain Physicians is proud to introduce Sharon Jensen, MSW, LCSW, a Licensed Clinical Social Worker specializing in Mental Health Therapy. Sharon joins our experienced, caring team including board certified specialists with residency and fellowship training in anesthesia, pain management, physical medicine/rehabilitation, and psychology, with a certified physician assistant and registered nurse with expertise in pain management.

For over 10 years, Gateway Spine & Pain Physicians has served the Chicago region with a commitment to Minimize Pain and Maximize Life by providing comprehensive and compassionate treatment for painful disorders. We are the largest, multidisciplinary pain management practice dedicated to the Chicago West Suburbs. Why does this matter? Treating pain is complex and the best chance of success is when the appropriate treatments needed for each patient are readily available within a team model.

Our goal is to promptly and accurately diagnose the cause of pain, provide holistic care and targeted treatments customized to each individual's needs. Treatment may include minimally invasive procedures, physical therapy, counseling, medication, regenerative medicine, and advanced implanted pain therapies. We believe in a team approach and collaborate closely with the most reputable spine surgeons, orthopedists, neurologists, physical therapists, and other providers in our communities.

Dr. John K. Hong is double board certified in Pain Medicine and Anesthesiology by the American Board of Anesthesiology.

Dr. Andrew Kalin is double board certified in Pain Medicine and Anesthesiology by the American Board of Anesthesiology.

Dr. Jiten Patel is double board certified in Pain Medicine and Anesthesiology by the American Board of Anesthesiology.

Dr. George Charuk is double board certified by the American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation and American Osteopathic College of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation.

Stacie Wharton, PA-C, is a board certified Physician Assistant with a special interest in Pain Management.

Dr. Neli Cohen, Psy.D. is a Licensed Clinical Psychologist who specializes in Neuropsychology and Neurorehabilitation of neurological and psychiatric disorders of people of all ages.

Sharon Jensen, MSW, LCSW, is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker who specializes in Mental Health Therapy.

For additional information regarding Gateway Spine & Pain Physicians, please visit www.gatewaypain.com or call (630) 226-1130.

