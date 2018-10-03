Paine Field Terminal Recognized by the National Council for Public-Private Partnerships

EVERETT, Wash., Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Propeller Airports has been recognized by the National Council for Public-Private Partnerships for its innovative design and construction of the new Paine Field Passenger Terminal, 20 miles north of Seattle. The new terminal was designed, financed and built by Propeller in partnership with Snohomish County, and will be serviced by Alaska and United Airlines.

The award comes as Propeller prepares for the start of commercial service by Alaska Airlines on March 4, followed by United Airlines on March 31. The airport will have 24 daily flights to nine destinations.

"We're honored that our vision and hard work to put together this project was recognized by the Council," said Brett Smith, CEO Propeller Airports. "What we've done with Snohomish County is a model that can be replicated nationwide and can bring tremendous benefits to local economies without burdening taxpayers. We've built an airport for the future by bringing back some of the glamour and service of the past, with tailored concessions, design and maintenance, and a higher level of convenience for local passengers."

Paine Field differs from other airports by offering a relaxing and warm atmosphere for passengers, with higher quality finishes, spacious and comfortable lounge areas, intuitive way-finding and unparalleled convenience, in stark contrast to the complications that come with flying to and from larger hubs.

"The Paine Field project is the definition of "Innovation", and what the Council seeks to recognize and highlight with our Innovation Award," said Jason Washington, Executive Director of the Council. "We truly hope that other airports will seek to replicate this innovative P3 approach as they modernize their facilities and build new terminals."

Propeller will accept the award at the Council's annual conference, P3Connect, in May.

There are 504 airports across the U.S. that offer commercial flights and new ones rarely join that list, making the addition of Paine Field even more significant. When it opens, it will be the first new airport terminal in decades to open to commercial flights in the U.S.

The terminal's opening also marks the return of commercial air service to Everett for the first time in over a half century. The historic air field has stayed in frequent use as a major manufacturing center for Boeing, which assembles and maintains the vast majority of its wide-body fleet in Everett but hasn't had commercial flights since the 1940s.

"We are so proud to be part of such a strong partnership that delivered a vital new resource to the Puget Sound region: a state-of-the-art passenger terminal that will benefit our economy as much as it will passengers," said Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers.

About Propeller Airports

Based in Everett, WA, Propeller identifies untapped potential for commercial air travel by working with local communities and government to maximize airport assets. Propeller Airports is focused on opportunities to invest, develop and manage both general aviation and commercial service airports through-out the U.S. For more information please visit www.flypainefield.com.

About the National Council for Public-Private-Partnerships

NCPPP, founded in 1985, is the nation's leading non-profit, non-partisan organization dedicated to facilitating, and educating on the subject of, P3s at the local, state and national levels. The leaders and innovators who comprise our membership work tirelessly to raise awareness of how cooperation between governments and businesses can provide the taxpayers with quality goods, services and facilities in the most cost-effective way. For more information, visit www.ncppp.org.

