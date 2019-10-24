Paint Company PT Mowilex Becomes Indonesia's First Carbon Neutral Manufacturer

"Being an industry leader means more than delivering the highest quality paints and coatings to our customers. It also means taking responsibility for the carbon emissions resulting from our operations," said Niko Safavi, CEO of PT Mowilex. "We have a number of other initiatives and plans to minimize our impact on the environment and hope to inspire other firms that have not yet committed significant resources to address climate targets set by the Indonesian government."

SCS Global Services, an internationally recognized certification body, conducted the third-party evaluation of PT Mowilex emissions calculations, covering their locations and operations.

PT Mowilex offset its carbon footprint following The CarbonNeutral Protocol developed by Natural Capital Partners, a global leader who pioneered the certification process and began to develop the protocol in 2002.

PT Mowilex carbon neutral accomplishment is an important milestone in a country where consumers are looking for values-driven brands that prioritize corporate responsibility," said Nicole Munoz Managing Director, Environmental Certification Services at SCS Global Services.

PT Mowilex, with over 1,000 employees across Indonesia, has offset emissions stemming from its business operations in 11 facilities, including its factory.

To achieve carbon neutrality, PT Mowilex engaged in a series of internal operational measures to minimize greenhouse gas emissions, such as upgrading its HVAC (Heating, Ventilating and Air Conditioning) systems, changing transportation vendors to ones with more efficient vehicles, and planned conversion of diesel forklifts to propane. To offset the remainder of its footprint, PT Mowilex purchased carbon offsets from Natural Capital Partners, and a subsidiary of Canadian firm Just Energy.

The company's achievement is a great example of how the private sector can support climate goals set at governmental levels, not in terms of pledges but by taking action and leading by example. "Businesses are leading the way in taking action to deliver immediate impact and meet our global climate change goals," said Saskia Feast, Vice-President Western Region, Natural Capital Partners.

The company is hosting a press conference to discuss this achievement and other significant sustainability initiatives on 30 October 2019.

Contact

For questions about PT Mowilex or to attend the company's press conference please contact Ms. Liza Astiyanti at Media@Mowilex.com.

Questions for SCS Global Services please contact Sabrina Chin at schin@sgsglobalservices.com

Questions for Natural Capital Partners please contact solutions@naturalcapitalpartners.com

About PT Mowilex Indonesia

PT Mowilex Indonesia, a subsidiary of Asia Coatings Enterprises, Pte. Ltd., is a leading producer of premium paints and coatings. Mowilex products were first introduced in 1970 and the company has received numerous awards and accolades over the years. The manufacturer has been a pioneer in the development of environmentally friendly practices from day one, being the first to manufacture water-based paints in Indonesia. The company has a long history of corporate social responsibility and is committed to preserving and protecting the environment. In 2019 PT Mowilex Indonesia became certified carbon neutral.

About SCS GLOBAL

SCS is a trusted leader in third-party environmental, sustainability and food quality certification, auditing, testing and standards development. It works worldwide to advance the goals of sustainable development and give innovators a competitive advantage. Its certification services and sustainability solutions span the natural resources, green building, energy, agricultural, and consumer products sectors, enabling policy makers, purchasers, company decision-makers and consumers to make informed decisions based on the highest level of environmental, ethical and quality accountability.

About Natural Capital Partners

Natural Capital Partners works with its clients to harness the power of business to create a more sustainable world. With more than 300 clients in 34 countries, including Microsoft, MetLife, PwC, GE Renewable Energy, LinkedIn and ING, the company delivers high-quality solutions for carbon neutrality, renewable energy, water stewardship, building supply chain resilience and protecting biodiversity.

SOURCE PT Mowilex Indonesia

