Paint Recycling Program Celebrates Continued Success in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine, Nov. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its launch in October of 2015, PaintCare's paint stewardship program in Maine has continued to expand and find growing success. To-date, PaintCare has collected and processed more than 326,627 gallons of leftover paint in Maine. In addition, the program is also responsible for recycling 105 tons of metal and plastic containers in the state, during the 2018 Fiscal Year (July 1, 2017 - June 30, 2018).

The PaintCare program in Maine currently boasts a network of 110 year-round drop-off sites that will accept unused paint. The majority of drop-off sites (75) are paint retailers that accept paint from the public during their regular business hours. The remaining 35 sites consist of town transfer stations, one recycling center, one environmental services company, and one reuse store. More than 94 percent of Maine residents live within 15 miles of a year-round drop-off site.

In the 2018 Fiscal Year, PaintCare also managed paint from two seasonal Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) facilities, collected paint from 39 HHW drop-off events, and provided direct Large Volume Pick-ups (LVP) from 14 businesses and institutions that had accumulated more than 200 gallons of paint at their facilities.

PaintCare Inc., a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization, was established by paint manufacturers (paint producers) to implement and operate paint stewardship programs in U.S. states and jurisdictions that have passed paint stewardship laws. Today, PaintCare manages nine (9) paint recycling programs around the country, including California, Oregon, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Vermont, Maine, Colorado, Minnesota, and the District of Columbia.

The program is funded by a nominal fee on new paint sales: 35 cents for pints and quarts, 75 cents for one gallon cans, and $1.60 for larger containers up to five gallons. This fee has remained consistent over the past three years, and is responsible for funding paint collection, transportation, recycling, retailer training, and promotion in Maine. Although all retailers must include the fee on their paint sales, participation as a drop-off site is optional.

A large part of this program's success in Maine has been due to the overwhelming support that PaintCare has received from participating retailers, paint professionals, state legislators, the Maine Department of Environmental Protection, and residents who are choosing to do their part.

"We are thrilled at the success of this program in Maine," said Program Manager John Hurd, "and are grateful to the Department of Environmental Protection and our valued retail partners for making this achievement possible."

About PaintCare

PaintCare is a non-profit organization established by the American Coatings Association to implement Paint Stewardship Programs on behalf of the paint manufacturers in states that pass paint stewardship laws. To learn more about PaintCare, please visit www.paintcare.org. For press photos, visit www.paintcare.org/press-images.

PaintCare was recently awarded the 2018 Environmental Sustainability Leadership Award from the Northeast Recycling Council (NERC) for its impact on sustainable materials management in four New England States: Connecticut, Maine, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

