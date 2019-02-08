Painting with a Twist to Offer Limited Time, Disney-Themed Classes

NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Little Mermaid is getting another chance to escape life under the sea, but this time it's onto a canvas. The original and largest paint-and-sip franchise, Painting with a Twist, is teaming up with Disney's The Little Mermaid to offer three limited-time experiences to sip, paint and reconnect with a classic.

Through the partnership, Painting with a Twist has created artwork inspired by The Little Mermaid. Across the country, 320 studios are expected to offer Ariel-themed classes between February 8 and March 3, 2019 to celebrate the release of the movie on DVD.

With three unique canvas options, guests can find that perfect painting to celebrate a childhood favorite. Moms looking to share a Disney classic with their daughters can enjoy a Mommy and Me Little Mermaid painting, while the kids-at-heart can remember a simpler time with a glass of wine, while participating in two adult class offerings. More information on how to find a local class near you is available at https://www.paintingwithatwist.com/pages/little-mermaid/.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Disney to offer The Little Mermaid-themed events to our guests," said Painting with a Twist CMO Katherine LeBlanc. "For years, Ariel and her adventures have captured the hearts of both children and adults. This is a wonderful opportunity for our guests to enjoy a Disney classic in a brand-new way."

At Painting with a Twist studios across the country, guests come together to share a social experience with friends, art and the option to BYOB. The company's charitable arm, Painting with a Purpose, raises money for local charities through monthly events at all locations and hit the $5 million-dollar mark in funds donated this year. The Little Mermaid is available on Digital February 12 and Blu-ray™ February 26.

To learn more about Painting with a Twist®, visit: www.paintingwithatwist.com.

About Painting with a Twist®

Painting with a Twist, based in the New Orleans, Louisiana metropolitan area is the original and leading paint and sip franchise with 320 studios in 39 states. Nationally, guests have painted more than 10 million paintings at studios throughout the country since Painting with a Twist started franchising in 2009. The company maintains a strong focus on giving back to the local community, and was recently recognized by the International Franchise Association's Franchise Education & Research Foundation's Franchising Gives Back Awards. To date, Painting with a Twist has donated more than $5 million through its charity arm, Painting with a Purpose. As the fastest-growing franchise in the category, Painting with a Twist has been ranked the No. 1 Paint and Sip franchise as part of Entrepreneur magazine's annual Franchise 500 edition for the past six years. For more information about Painting with a Twist, visit https://www.paintingwithatwist.com.

