Pair of Thieves Launching 'Do-Gooders Collection' for National Sock Day

Pair of Thieves created National Sock Day in 2016 as a way to celebrate socks and all that they bring to the world, but have now turned the holiday into a celebration of giving back. "We started this company with the goal of not only creating the most comfortable socks around, but to be able to give back to our community," co-founders Alan Stuart, Cash Warren and David Ehrenberg said. "When we heard that socks were the most requested, but least donated item at shelters, we just had to do something about it. This year it is especially important to give back. We are thrilled to continue our Blackout / Whiteout initiative which donates socks to shelters and those living on the streets, and to once again partner with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and The Trevor Project, two important organizations doing incredible things, especially right now."

The Do-Gooders Collection will consist of three limited-edition socks, each benefiting a worthy cause: Never Alone socks, Pride Socks and Blackout / Whiteout Socks.

Never Alone Socks

Mental health affects us all and is really hard to talk about. Suicide is even harder. For the month of September 2020, Pair of Thieves partnered up with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, and a father who lost his own son, to shed some light on this dark topic. The result was a super cool pair of socks, raising over $15k for a great cause, and a lot of conversations that needed to happen. For December, they will be teaming up with the AFSP once again, donating $2 for each pair of limited-edition socks from the collection to the AFSP

Pride Socks

For their first Pride collection, Pair of Thieves partnered up with the Trevor Project, which ensures that the LGBTQ youth get the help they need, when they need it most. For the Do-Gooders Collection exclusive Pride socks, Pair of Thieves will be donating 50% of proceeds to The Trevor Project.

Blackout / Whiteout Socks

For each pair bought, Pair of Thieves donates a pair to those in need. With the help of their supportive customers, they have donated over 3,000,000 pairs and counting to homeless communities and those living in shelters.

Shop the Pair of Thieves Do-Gooders Collection online beginning December 1st, and follow the National Sock Day celebrations on Instagram at @pairofthieves.

About Pair of Thieves

LA-based brand Pair of Thieves was founded in 2012 by childhood friends by childhood friends Alan Stuart, Cash Warren and David Ehrenberg. Originally created as a sock company, the brand has expanded to men's underwear and undershirts, bringing customers high-quality basics at an affordable price. Their products not only feature unique styles and designs, but are made of quick-drying, high-performance fabrics allowing for breathability, moisture wicking and Swassfree comfort. Since inception, Pair of Thieves has donated millions of pairs of socks to those in need. Pair of Thieves apparel can be found on their website. https://pairofthieves.com/

