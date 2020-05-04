Paisano's Pizza Offers Free Meals Every Day for First Responders in Uniform Throughout Washington Metro Area

CHANTILLY, Va., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting today, first responders throughout the Washington D.C. Metro area can stop by any of the 40 local Paisano's Pizza restaurants during their shift for a free meal as a thank you for their tireless work protecting communities during this time.

Paisano's, known throughout the region for pizza, subs, pasta, salads, wings and more, will offer any first responder in uniform a free meal any time during the day when the restaurant is open. Orders can be taken by phone or walk-up and delivered curbside. The program will run as long as shelter-in-place orders are effective in local communities.

"It's important for us to continue giving back in our communities and show our gratitude to the men and women keeping us safe," said Colleen Sisk, COO of Paisano's. "We know a lot of first responders are working long hours and we want them to know that with this new program, all of our restaurants are here to feed them whenever they need a meal during these unprecedented times."

For a full list of local restaurants, visit https://www.paisanospizza.com/locations.

As COVID-19 sweeps the world, Paisano's is one of the few restaurant brands operating throughout the DMV area, focused on offering delivery, no-contact delivery and curbside pickup options. In fact, 98 percent of Paisano's deliveries are conducted by its internal employees. This allows Paisano's to continually monitor the health of its staff and safeguard the chain of custody of its food – from preparation and cooking to packaging and final delivery.

The brand has also been active during the pandemic through food donations to local hospitals and other organizations in need. Paisano's is offering a 20 percent discount off all food orders to any staff at local hospitals who places an order.

For more information, go to https://www.paisanospizza.com/.

About Paisano's Pizza

Headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia, Capital Restaurant Group operates more than 40 Paisano's Pizza locations primarily in Virginia, Maryland, Washington, D.C. Founded in 1998 and deeply rooted in local communities, Paisano's first opened in the Shoppes at Fair Lakes in Fairfax, VA. Since then, it has expanded to dozens of more locations. Its management team has decades of experience in food service and has grown Paisano's into one of the premier delivery establishments in the region. It sets itself apart by delivering a high-quality product with a relentless focus on guest satisfaction. From its dough and pizza sauce to pasta and more, Paisano's makes everything it delivers to homes or offices fresh, made-to-order meals and pizza dough made from scratch daily. Paisano's is a restaurant that truly offers something for everyone on the menu. For more information, visit https://www.paisanospizza.com/ or follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

SOURCE Paisano’s Pizza

Related Links

https://www.paisanospizza.com

