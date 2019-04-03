Pakistan Tyre Markets, 2018-2918 & 2024 Featuring General Tyre & Rubber, Panther Tyres , Diamond Tyres, & Ghauri Tyre & Tube

DUBLIN, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pakistan Tyre Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Pakistan tyre market reached a consumption volume of 20.9 Million Units in 2018, expanding at a CAGR of nearly 6.4% during 2011-2018. With an increase in the vehicle motorisation rate in Pakistan, the demand for tyres has witnessed a positive surge in the recent years.

The market for tyres is currently witnessing strong growth in Pakistan. There has been an increase in vehicle ownership as well as enhancements in road infrastructure across the country. In addition to this, the government has been focussing on infrastructural and macroeconomic reforms leading to a rapid rise in the industrial, construction and agriculture sectors. This will, in turn, catalyse the growth of the automotive industry of Pakistan.

The Government has also implemented increased taxes on imports of tyres in order to promote and strengthen its domestic manufacturers which has further propelled the market growth. Moreover, on account of a consistent rise in the demand for tyres, local as well as foreign investors have started showing a keen interest in the tyre industry of Pakistan.

Looking forward, the tyre market in Pakistan is projected to reach 28.5 Million Units by 2024.

Market Summary:



Based on the vehicle type, the market has been segmented into two wheelers and three wheelers; passenger cars and light truck tyres; and heavy commercial and OTR tyres. Amongst these, two wheelers and three wheelers currently represent the largest segment.

The report has analysed the production aspects of OEM and replacement tyres across the region. Currently, replacement tyres account for the majority of the total market.

On the basis of domestic production vs imports, domestic production currently accounts for a higher share in the tyre industry of Pakistan .

. The Pakistan tyre market has also been segregated on the basis of legitimate and grey market with the legitimate market currently accounting for a higher share.

tyre market has also been segregated on the basis of legitimate and grey market with the legitimate market currently accounting for a higher share. Based on the tyre type, the market has been categorised into bias and radial. Radial tyres currently dominate the market.

The market has also been segmented on the basis of tube and tubeless tyres. Tubeless tyres currently represent the biggest segment.

Some of the other major markets include Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan .

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Pakistan Automobile Industry

5.1 Overview

5.2 Production Trends

5.2.1 Market Performance

5.2.2 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type

5.2.3 Market Breakup by Region

5.2.4 Market Forecast

5.3 Vehicles Registration in Pakistan

5.3.1 Market Performance

5.3.2 Vehicle Registration by Region

5.4 New Industry Entrants



6 Pakistan Tyre Market

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Performance

6.2.1 Volume Trends

6.2.2 Value Trends

6.3 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type

6.4 Market Breakup OEM and Replacement Segment

6.5 Market Breakup by Domestic Production and Imports

6.6 Market Breakup by Legitimate and Grey Market

6.7 Market Breakup by Radial and Bias Tyre

6.8 Market Breakup by Tube and Tubeless Tyre

6.9 Market Breakup by Region

6.10 Market Forecast

6.11 SWOT Analysis

6.12 Value Chain Analysis

6.12.1 Overview

6.12.2 Research and Development

6.12.3 Raw Material Procurement

6.12.4 Tyre Manufacturing

6.12.5 Marketing

6.12.6 Distribution

6.12.7 End-Users

6.12.8 Recycling

6.13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

6.14 Price Analysis

6.14.1 Price Indicators

6.14.2 Price Structure



7 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type

7.1 Two Wheeler and Three Wheeler Tyres

7.2 Passenger Cars and Light Truck Tyres

7.3 Heavy Commercial and OTR Tyres



8 Market Breakup by OEM and Replacement Segment

8.1 OEM Tyres

8.2 Replacement Tyres



9 Market Breakup by Domestic Production and Imports

9.1 Domestic Production

9.2 Imports



10 Market Breakup by Legitimate and Grey Market

10.1 Legitimate Market

10.2 Grey Market



11 Market Breakup by Radial and Bias Tyres

11.1 Bias Tyres

11.2 Radial Tyres



12 Market Breakup by Tube and Tubeless Tyres

12.1 Tube Tyres

12.2 Tubeless Tyres



13 Market Breakup by Region

13.1 Punjab

13.2 Sindh

13.3 Khyber Paktunkhwa

13.4 Balochistan



14 Foreign Direct Investment in Pakistan



15 Tyre Manufacturing Process

15.1 Product Overview

15.2 Radial Tyre Component

15.3 Tyre Design Process

15.4 Detailed Process Flow

15.5 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

15.6 Tyre Performance Criteria

15.7 Technical tests

15.8 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements



16 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

16.1 Land, Location and Site Development

16.1.1 Overview of Land Location

16.1.1.1 Project Planning and Phasing of Development

16.1.1.2 Environmental Impacts

16.1.2 Land Requirement and Expenditure

16.2 Plant Layout

16.3 Plant Machinery

16.3.1 Machinery Costs

16.3.2 Machinery Suppliers

16.3.3 Machinery Pictures

16.4 Raw Materials

16.4.1 Raw Material Required and Specifications

16.4.2 Raw Material Procurement

16.4.3 Raw Material Expenditure

16.4.4 Raw Material Supplier

16.4.5 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures

16.5 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

16.6 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

16.7 Utilities Requirements and Expenditures

16.8 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

16.9 Other Capital Investments



17 Loans and Financial Assistance



18 Project Economics

18.1 Capital Cost of the Project

18.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

18.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

18.4 Taxation and Depreciation

18.5 Income Projections

18.6 Expenditure Projections

18.7 Financial Analysis

18.7.1 Liquidity Analysis

18.7.2 Profitability Analysis

18.7.2.1 Payback Period

18.7.2.2 Net Present Value:

18.7.2.3 Internal Rate of Return

18.7.2.4 Profit and Loss Account

18.7.3 Uncertainty Analysis

18.7.4 Sensitivity Analysis

18.8 Economic Analysis



19 Case Study - Apollo Tyre



20 Competitive Landscape

20.1 Key Players

20.2 Key Players Profiles



General Tyre & Rubber Co. Ltd.

Panther Tyres Limited

Diamond Tyres Limited

Service Industries Limited

Ghauri Tyre & Tube Pvt. Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cjplfn/pakistan_tyre?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

