PAL-V Unveils the Production Model of Its Limited Edition Flying Car

"Last year we already announced that we were going to start with a limited edition of the PAL-V Liberty. This year we show the special elements of this limited edition of which delivery starts in 2020," says Dingemanse. Amongst other features, the PAL-V Liberty Pioneer Edition is equipped with a dual control cockpit and the Electronic Flight Instrument System. The full carbon package clearly distinguishes the Pioneer from the standard Liberty as well as a tailor-made interior and exclusive characteristic two tone colour scheme.

According to Dingemanse,CEO of PAL-V: "The Pioneer Edition is for those that want to be part of a unique group that writes history with us. They will be at the forefront of a mobility revolution, where we will no longer have cars that can only drive.They will be the first carflyers in their country, FlyDriving to any destination."

Developing a flying car takes a long time and a lot of persistence. It's a revolutionary development, especially as PAL-V developed a commercial vehicle that complies with existing regulations, very different from an interesting technical concept."Although more and more flying concepts are announced, only a handful of companies work on a real flying car: one that can both fly and drive, ideal for city to city mobility. The combination offers unprecedented freedom: personal door-to-door flying mobility," said Mike Stekelenburg, Chief Engineer at PAL-V. As Stekelenburg continues: "The gyroplane principle not only provides us with a safe and easy-to-operate flying car but it also enables us to make it compact and within existing regulations, which is the most important factor to build a useable flying car."

With the launch of the PAL-V Liberty Pioneer, PAL-V will open the next chapter of personal mobility. The Pioneer edition gives 90 people in the world the possibility to go above and beyond.

