Pala Interactive Selected By Kindred To Supply Online Gaming Platform For Unibet Brand In Pennsylvania

"Pala Interactive is absolutely thrilled to have been chosen by the Kindred Group to provide our full-service online gaming platform for their Unibet brand in Pennsylvania," said Pala Interactive CEO Jim Ryan. "It is extremely satisfying that an operator as sophisticated as Kindred recognizes the quality of the technology we have built and has the confidence in our ability to deliver a product that will make them successful in Pennsylvania and beyond."

"Pala Interactive has been a great partner throughout the preparation for this launch. We have been very impressed by the quality of the Pala online gaming platform, the flexibility of the Pala organization and we are now delivering our customers a state-of-the-art online gaming experience. We look forward to a long-term and successful relationship," said Manu Stan, SVP Kindred U.S.

About Pala Interactive, LLC

Pala Interactive, LLC is an online real money and social gaming software development company that was founded in 2013 in anticipation of burgeoning online gaming opportunities in the United States. Focused on delivering an excellent player experience to B2B consumers through their proprietary platform, Pala Interactive plans to be a material market participant in both the U.S. regulated online real money and social gaming markets. For more information about the Company, visit www.PalaInteractive.com.

