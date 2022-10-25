Palantir Announces Broadcast of Flagship Customer Conference, FoundryCon

DENVER, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) today announced its FoundryCon US customer conference will be open to shareholders, global customers, the press and the general public for the first time on October 27. The exclusive conference for C-suite executives from Palantir's current and prospective customers will also be the company's first in-person customer conference since going public in 2020, and its first specifically tailored to the US commercial market.

Palantir CEO Alex Karp will open the program in a fireside chat with Mike Allen, Co-Founder of Axios.

Following this discussion, customer keynote presentations will be delivered by:

Jacobs: John Rickermann , Managing Director

, Managing Director Morgan Stanley: James Boustead , Global Head of Legal, Compliance & Governance Technology

, Global Head of Legal, Compliance & Governance Technology US Space Systems Command: Colonel Jennifer Krolikowski , Chief Information Officer

Colonel , Chief Information Officer Apache: Travis Osborne , VP Information Technology

, VP Information Technology National Cancer Institute, NIH: Jeff Shilling , Chief Information Officer

, Chief Information Officer Tyson Foods: Scott Spradley , Chief Technology Officer

FoundryCon US will be accessible via livestream beginning at 11:30am MT on Thursday, October 27 and will conclude at 2:00pm MT. To view live, please visit https://youtu.be/4e8yDULR5IQ.

