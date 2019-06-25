Palantir Earns Acclaim from Frost & Sullivan for Its Unified Data Platform, Palantir Foundry

"Palantir Foundry addresses the issues of data silos, ineffective interaction with data, and lack of data integrity. It maximizes the overall value proposition for its customers by allowing them to implement strategies related to manufacturing quality, product development, and customer experience across the organization," said Sankara Narayanan, Senior Industry Analyst. "The platform is optimized for problem solving, which means that if business constraints change or if a new user/analyst joins the team, s/he will have access to the full history of the project and can use the tools s/he is most familiar with."

Foundry effectively matches its capabilities to industry needs through a data platform that is comprised of four layers of tooling—Foundry Core, Data Foundation, Ontology, and Workflows. Foundry Core brings the massive volumes of factory floor data to one place, which is typically stored in various formats and systems. This effectively resolves the issues related to data silos. Data Foundation, meanwhile, cleans and transforms the raw data into a format that analysts can use. With an integrated data engineering suite, Foundry enables secure data transformation and validation in any number of programming languages.

The third layer, ontology, allows organizations to turn disparate datasets into the real-world concepts their business revolves around. Importantly, the ontology layer is extensible such that all new analyses use cases, and data integrations build on top of the core ontology. This reduces work duplication and accelerates the launch of new work. Lastly, Foundry has a number of different workflow building applications in the platform. They include integrated environments for object exploration, point-and-click top-down analysis, code authoring, time series analysis, data science, reporting, and application development. If a user has a question about data, the workflow answers the question using the other three layers of the platform. In addition, it has open APIs, allowing it to connect directly to existing or future third-party workflow tools.

Of critical importance to the manufacturing sector is Foundry's ability to handle telemetry and sensor data of massive scale. Manufacturing organizations can generate sensor data at a rate of billions of points per second, and integrating this data alone has historically been nearly impossible. Foundry not only enables real-time integration, but also allows organizations to contextualize sensor data alongside other key data sources such as production, logistics, maintenance, and others. Foundry provides an end-to-end time series infrastructure that balances performance with sustainability to enable real-time analysis. It has powered customer success ranging from accelerated root cause analysis, to predictive maintenance, to improved product development.

"Palantir helps quality engineers watch for early warning signs as opposed to just looking at one box of warranty claims," noted Sankara Narayanan. "Overall, Palantir aids automotive customers in managing the complexity of data, and translating massive volumes of it into actionable insights. This control positions customers to make critical business decisions related to manufacturing quality, warranty, product development, and vehicle recall."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid market acceptance. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that builds enterprise data platforms for organizations with highly complex and sensitive data environments. From building safer cars and planes, to discovering new drugs and combatting terrorism, Palantir helps customers across the public, private, and nonprofit sectors transform the way they use their data. Palantir is headquartered in Palo Alto, with major offices in New York, Washington D.C., London, and Paris. For more information, please visit www.palantir.com.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion .

